Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Sandown and York

The ground at Sandown on Saturday is currently on the soft side of good and with further rain in the forecast it has the potential to deteriorate further still.

The Read Meg Nicholls’ Blog At betmgm.co.uk Handicap is perhaps not the race it once was nowadays, the return of the Buckingham Palace Handicap as well as the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot potential factors, but there is a healthy number of entries this year which will hopefully hold up.

The main horse on my radar is the William Haggas-trained HIGH DEGREE. It just takes a quick look at his starting prices in his short career so far to measure the regard in which he’s seemingly held and, though he’s only won once, he does have some solid pieces of form to his name.

He started even-money favourite for his debut where he found a useful type too strong and bumped into smart King’s Charter next time who won his next start in a handicap from a mark of 92 and ran well at Meydan earlier in the year.

High Degree scrambled home to open his account at Ffos Las just under a year ago, but he and the runner-up pulled over eight lengths clear in a decent time and that form hasn’t worked out badly at all, while the second won next time.

He did too much too soon on occasions or failed to settle in his next three starts all in useful handicaps, but continued to leave the impression he was on a good mark, and there wasn’t much not to like about his performance back at a mile and a quarter on his recent return at Newbury.

The market once again spoke strongly in his favour but he didn’t help his chances back up in trip by again doing too much in the early stages of the race, but he stuck to his task well and was beaten by a well-handicapped Hand of God, who had caught the eye on his return, and is a horse I still think can develop into a pattern-class performer.