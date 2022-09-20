That horse must also have a big chance as he seemed to be set a lot to do there and is another for whom a strong case can be made on various pieces of form although he is a bit more exposed than a few of these.

Protagonist is another William Haggas-trained contender on a hat-trick after two wins at Sandown and clearly comes here in top form after winning a big field event with Dual Identity behind last time.

Any older horse kept in training by Shadwell needs a second look and, despite disappointing when well fancied for the Lincoln back in March, he looks worth following from now on.

The bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap has thrown up any number of well-handicapped subsequent Group race performers in recent times and current favourite Mujtaba shaped as though he could be another one when winning at Doncaster last time.

Protagonist’s previous small-field win came over Savvy Victory who was subsequently very impressive in winning at Goodwood where he barely came out of second gear. There is a feeling he needs soft ground, though, and he was not declared at Newbury on Saturday when the ground became quicker.

If Savvy Victory does turn up it will presumably be because the ground has some give in it, in which case he’s certainly a horse to keep on side in the closing weeks of the season, a remark which also applies to Charlie Fellowes’ fast improving Atrium.

Having won earlier in the season at Ascot, his last two runs at Newbury and Doncaster have resulted in comfortable victories, the latter seeing him finish on the inside rail at the St Leger meeting despite starting from the outside draw.

Buick had time to switch practically the whole width of the track in the straight and only got serious inside the final furlong where I think he was value for a good deal more than the winning distance, although he also appeared to appreciate the easier ground on Town Moor.

His trainer has hinted that Newmarket may not be his track but plenty of hold up performers have won this and he’s one to keep in calculations if given the go ahead on Thursday although he does hold an entry at Haydock so I’d wait until the final declarations are made.

As ever with this race, a case can be made for plenty but the one I like is PEROTTO, who looks like getting everything in his favour at the weekend for the first time since winning the Britannia at Royal Ascot last year.

That day he was held up off a fast pace by Oisin Murphy and came home strongly to hold off Liffey River by half a length with subsequent Prix Dollar winner and Champion Stakes runner up, Dubai Honour back in fourth getting 4lbs, form which makes him look very well treated from just a 3lbs higher mark and Tregoning took this race twice with a horse who’d been third in a Britannia, Bronze Angel in 2012 and 2014, so it clearly suits that type.

When we look at his subsequent form we can see that nearly all his runs have been in small fields and even then his third at Windsor behind a couple of Group horses reads well but he’s got no other entries at the weekend and, with his stable showing a 71% RTF over the last fortnight everything looks right for him at the weekend where he can be backed at 28/1.

Sierra can motor home at 9/1

It’s a big day for the two-year-old fillies with the six-furlong Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes the Group One contest on the card.

Meditate has looked a quality filly in Ireland and Trillium, who was following up her Molecomb win when catching The Platinum Queen dropped back to five furlongs in Doncaster’s Flying Childers, should appreciate this return to further and her trainer has a fair idea what’s needed to win this.

Ralph Beckett has the consistent Lezoo entered and she can be relied to run her race whatever the conditions but I think it’s interesting he has also entered recent Dick Poole winner JULIET SIERRA and I make her the value at 9/1.