Simon Holt previews Sunday's QIPCO 1000 Guineas card at Newmarket, where Tenebrism is backed to see out the mile and win the feature.

Racing betting tips: Sunday May 1 2pts win Tenebrism in 3.40 Newmarket at 3/1 (General) 1pt win Ebaiyra in 3.00 Newmarket at 11/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Tenebrism the one setting the target Sunday's QIPCO 1000 Guineas doesn't look quite as strong as Saturday's 2000 Guineas and, for my money, only one runner has produced a display of brilliance so far – and that is Aidan O'Brien's Cheveley Park Stakes winner TENEBRISM. Running for just the second time over the six furlongs of the Rowley Mile last September, and fully six months after her winning debut at Naas back in March, the daughter of Caravaggio swept past the long-time leader Flotus in the closing stages having appeared out of contention at half-way. In the end, Tenebrism won going away after showing excellent acceleration and the big question is whether she will prove as effective over a mile. While Carravaggio was a smart sprinter (the winner of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot) the selection's dam Immortal Verse was a high-class miler who won the Coronation Stakes before beating none other than Goldikova in the 2011 Prix Jacques le Marois. Moreover, Caravaggio's progeny are tending to prove effective beyond six furlongs including the promising Maljoom, trained by William Haggas, who scored over a mile at Kempton recently. So there is every chance that Tenebrism will stay especially if one considers she looked a bit outpaced for the first half of the Cheveley Park, and if that's the case she could take some beating.

On form, Tenebrism's beautifully-bred stable companion Tuesday probably has a bit more to prove. This full sister to the Guineas and Oaks winner Minding, and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine, justified odds of 2/5 at Naas in March after one run as a two-year-old when she was narrowly beaten by the re-opposing Discoveries. Bound to improve, she was just a little bit workmanlike at Naas and could be more of an Oaks filly. Discoveries is another well-bred contender being a full sister to the top class Alpha Centauri (Irish Guineas, Coronation Stakes, Falmouth, Jacques le Marois) and half sister to Alpine Star (Coronation Stakes), and is also a Group One winner having landed last season's Moyglare Stud Stakes. Jessie Harrington's filly was pretty much all out to win that day but, on pedigree, it clearly wouldn't be a surprise if she took a step forward here. My suspicion is that the home defence is not too strong and that the French-trained fillies Malavath and Zellie, who finished first and second in last month's Prix Imprudence, may provide the biggest threats to the Irish contingent. It's difficult to assess their form but Malavath ran very well to finish second in the Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Del Mar (Cachet fourth, Hello You fifth) on her final start of 2021 and appeared to beat Zellie, winner of a possibly sub-standard Prix Marcel Boussac last October, with something in hand at Longchamp though the latter, trained by Andre Fabre, has been targeted at this race for some time.

Tenebrism sweeps past Flotus