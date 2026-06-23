Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newcastle

Andrew Asquith had an 8/1 winner in his last ante-post column and has two more fancies at Newcastle this weekend.
Weekend View: Saturday June 27
1pt win Supido in the Education Network Handicap at Newcastle at 8/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral)
1pt win Wiltshire in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle at 7/1 (General)
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook
It is Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle this weekend and I must admit this year’s renewal looks even trickier than usual to me.
Valiancy has been installed as favourite and he’s certainly a horse with more to offer, not having the best position or trip at Royal Ascot last week, and well worth a try at two miles. The problem for me is that this is a quick enough turnaround 11 days on from a hard race.
Sing Us A Song was marginally in front of him on that occasion, but the same sentiments apply, while Circus of Rome is up markedly in trip having raced over a mile last time. He appeared to stay a mile and three quarters last season, but this will demand more at this track which features a stiff finish.
Elsewhere, I couldn’t really get excited about some of the others at the prices, and it may be a race to revisit on Thursday when we know running plans.
There is a bet to be had in the opening Education Network Handicap, however, and the horse in question is the Ian Williams-trained SUPIDO.
A recruit from France, he didn’t manage to win last year, but he did put up some excellent performances, not beaten far on his stable debut at Chester and running a mighty race when beaten just over a length in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot with an SP of 100/1.
Admittedly, he didn’t quite kick on as expected afterwards, but as a result he fell down the handicap, and capitalised on a reduced rating when getting off the mark on these shores on his return at Chester last month.
That was a competitive handicap and it is worth noting he beat a very well backed (and well treated) stable switcher with something in hand that day, overcoming some trouble in running in the process.
That was a good performance and he ran at least as well in defeat at the same venue last time dropped to seven furlongs, but it was the trip which proved his downfall, pushed along from halfway and sticking to his task well.
Supido is kept to seven furlongs (he also holds an entry in the Bunbury Cup next month), but this trip on a straight track at a course which can place the emphasis on stamina will be much more ideal than the tight turns of Chester, and he’s almost certainly still well treated from a mark of 94. The booking of William Buick is also a positive, this just his second ride for the yard this year, and a big run is expected.
The following Jenningsbet Chipchase Stakes has attracted a healthy number of entries and it sees last year’s winner Diligent Harry return to defend his crown.
He landed a couple of listed events on the all-weather at Lingfield earlier in the year, and has run respectably on turf the last twice, the latest in a deep Group 2 at York, so he does command maximum respect.
However, William Haggas had won the previous three renewals of this race, and his WILTSHIRE makes appeal now returned to the all-weather.
He’s a two-time winner over this course and distance, both of those coming in handicaps from marks of 95 and 96, respectively, and it was hard not to be impressed by his latest on All-Weather Finals Day.
Wiltshire had been leaving the impression he was working his way back to form and a breathing operation and fitting of a tongue tie worked the oracle as he made most eye-catching headway from the rear of the field under a very confident ride.
The level of his performance that day wasn’t at all far behind what Diligent Harry achieved in this race 12 months ago on Timeform’s scale and, as we see time and time again, it isn’t that much of a jump from deep handicap company to minor pattern company these days.
Wiltshire wasn’t quite at his best back on turf last time, but the ground at Newbury was likely too fast for him, and he’ll be much happier back on an artificial surface, especially at this track. He’s likely to be ridden in contrasting fashion to Diligent Harry, too, and more patient tactics are often seen to better effect on the straight course at Newcastle.
Sporting Life Plus - click here to login
Did you know you're probably already a Sporting Life Plus member?
All you need is a Sky Bet, Paddy Power or Betfair account and, using the same login details, you can access:
- Timeform racecards featuring flags, comments, ratings and analysis
- Premium content including Value Bet and Kieran Shoemark
- Timeform TV Focus tips and big-meeting best bets
- Free video replays for every UK and Irish meeting
- Free horse, trainer and jockey tracking with My Stable
- Live on-site betting across web and mobile web platforms
- Enhanced football accumulators from This Week's Acca
- Early access to top sports previews including the Open and Wimbledon
Everything is underpinned by our brands' combined 200-plus years of expertise.
Everything is completely free. No catch, no payment if you reach a certain threshold, just free for everyone in the UK and Ireland.
If you're yet to sign up for Sporting Life Plus and don't have one of those accounts, you can do so HERE.
If you do have an account, login now for the complete Sporting Life experience.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.