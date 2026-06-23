Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newcastle

It is Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle this weekend and I must admit this year’s renewal looks even trickier than usual to me.

Valiancy has been installed as favourite and he’s certainly a horse with more to offer, not having the best position or trip at Royal Ascot last week, and well worth a try at two miles. The problem for me is that this is a quick enough turnaround 11 days on from a hard race.

Sing Us A Song was marginally in front of him on that occasion, but the same sentiments apply, while Circus of Rome is up markedly in trip having raced over a mile last time. He appeared to stay a mile and three quarters last season, but this will demand more at this track which features a stiff finish.

Elsewhere, I couldn’t really get excited about some of the others at the prices, and it may be a race to revisit on Thursday when we know running plans.

There is a bet to be had in the opening Education Network Handicap, however, and the horse in question is the Ian Williams-trained SUPIDO.

A recruit from France, he didn’t manage to win last year, but he did put up some excellent performances, not beaten far on his stable debut at Chester and running a mighty race when beaten just over a length in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot with an SP of 100/1.

Admittedly, he didn’t quite kick on as expected afterwards, but as a result he fell down the handicap, and capitalised on a reduced rating when getting off the mark on these shores on his return at Chester last month.

That was a competitive handicap and it is worth noting he beat a very well backed (and well treated) stable switcher with something in hand that day, overcoming some trouble in running in the process.