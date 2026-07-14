Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newbury

It’s a low-key weekend of racing in Britain following Super Saturday where there was arguably too much competitive racing to get stuck into. There is some high-class stuff in Ireland with the Irish Oaks taking place on Saturday and another good card on Sunday, but only one firm has priced up the Irish Oaks at the time of writing, so it’s hard to get involved.

Newbury takes centre stage on these shores and it features the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes which is sure to be another big-field event given the prize money on offer.

Bint Archange heads the betting for Richard Hughes having bounced back to form with a win in a Listed event at Sandown last time and that form probably does set the standard.

There are some less exposed types among the entries, though, and the one I like is ANGELS LANE, who was a surprise winner on debut at Chepstow, and Henry Candy’s sole two-year-old runner so far this year.

There was no fluke about that success, either, probably not ideally placed racing on the wing and going with plenty of enthusiasm in the early stages, while she also showed signs of greenness when asked for her effort.

Angels Lane went to her right under pressure, ending up in the centre of the track, but she picked up well and always looked like winning when the runner-up came to challenge in the closing stages, pulling out a little more when that horse got to her quarters.