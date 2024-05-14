Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newbury on Saturday

There is an excellent card at Newbury on Saturday and the London Gold Cup is always one of the most intriguing handicaps of the year, normally requiring a pattern-class performance to come out on top and form which nearly always works out well as it’s roll of honour highlights – it has been won by the likes of Al Kazeem, Cannock Chase, Defoe and Bay Bridge since 2011, all of whom went on to record wins at the highest level.

Aidan O’Brien won it 12 months ago with Bertinelli and he is responsible for the favourite for this year’s renewal in the shape of Chantilly, who was an easy winner on his return and handicap debut on his return at Leopardstown last month. More will be required now from a BHA mark of 95 up against plenty more unexposed rivals, though, so he is easy enough to pass over at around the 7/2 mark.

The horse who I like most at the prices is the David Menuisier-trained GOODWOOD ODYSSEY, who became a rare two-year-old to make a winning debut for the yard in heavy ground at Salisbury last season. Menuisier has had just five first-time-out juveniles winners since 2019 and it came in a race which has unearthed some above-average types in the past.

Goodwood Odyssey overcame inexperience to make a winning start, pulling a little clear with another well-bred newcomer and always doing enough once hitting the front. He showed improved form in defeat when attempting to concede weight to a race-fit rival on his return over a mile at Kempton last month, where he wasn’t given a hard time and shaped as though he was ready for further, and the pair he pulled clear with franked the form next time.

As expected, Goodwood Odyssey proved a different proposition upped to a mile and a quarter on his handicap debut at Sandown last time, again a little easy in the market but proving himself quite a bit ahead of his mark. He overcame some trouble in-running, too, short of room around two furlongs out, but displaying a nice turn of foot once in the clear and he won going away at the line.