Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newbury on Saturday

There is an interesting card at Newbury on Saturday, and Andrew Asquith has taken an early look, picking out two bets.
1pt win Goodwood Odyssey in the 3.00 Newbury at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt win James's Delight in the 2.25 Newbury at 15/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
There is an excellent card at Newbury on Saturday and the London Gold Cup is always one of the most intriguing handicaps of the year, normally requiring a pattern-class performance to come out on top and form which nearly always works out well as it’s roll of honour highlights – it has been won by the likes of Al Kazeem, Cannock Chase, Defoe and Bay Bridge since 2011, all of whom went on to record wins at the highest level.
Aidan O’Brien won it 12 months ago with Bertinelli and he is responsible for the favourite for this year’s renewal in the shape of Chantilly, who was an easy winner on his return and handicap debut on his return at Leopardstown last month. More will be required now from a BHA mark of 95 up against plenty more unexposed rivals, though, so he is easy enough to pass over at around the 7/2 mark.
The horse who I like most at the prices is the David Menuisier-trained GOODWOOD ODYSSEY, who became a rare two-year-old to make a winning debut for the yard in heavy ground at Salisbury last season. Menuisier has had just five first-time-out juveniles winners since 2019 and it came in a race which has unearthed some above-average types in the past.
Goodwood Odyssey overcame inexperience to make a winning start, pulling a little clear with another well-bred newcomer and always doing enough once hitting the front. He showed improved form in defeat when attempting to concede weight to a race-fit rival on his return over a mile at Kempton last month, where he wasn’t given a hard time and shaped as though he was ready for further, and the pair he pulled clear with franked the form next time.
As expected, Goodwood Odyssey proved a different proposition upped to a mile and a quarter on his handicap debut at Sandown last time, again a little easy in the market but proving himself quite a bit ahead of his mark. He overcame some trouble in-running, too, short of room around two furlongs out, but displaying a nice turn of foot once in the clear and he won going away at the line.
That looked a good race beforehand, with several unexposed three-year-olds on show, but Goodwood Odyssey was much too good and he promises to improve further still at this trip, while the timefigure he recorded gives the form extra substance. A subsequent 7lb rise seems fair for a horse with a profile like his and this race should set up perfectly for him. He will be suited by the long, galloping straight, won’t have any problems with likely ground conditions – currently good to soft with the potential for more rain – and I think he deserves to be a bit shorter than the 10/1 available.
Earlier on the card, there is a competitive Listed event for three-year-olds over six furlongs, and I would have thought that JAMES’S DELIGHT would be closer to favourite than he is.
He may not be the biggest, but he has shown much improved form following a gelding operation so far this season, making a mockery of his handicap mark when making all of the running and scoring by six and a half lengths in heavy ground at Pontefract last month.
That form has worked out well but he wasn’t in the same form back at seven furlongs when beating only two rivals home in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury next time, though as it stands that below-par performance can be put down to the trip.
James’s Delight bounced right back to form back at six furlongs when winning a useful handicap at Newmarket earlier this month, defying top weight and a BHA mark of 97 with a bit in hand. That was a smart performance, ridden more patiently than on his two previous starts this season and coming through with a strong run to be well on top at the finish.
That was a smart performance and one that leaves no doubt in the mind that he is more than up to winning more races at this level or in minor pattern company, while I also like to side with sprinters who are in top form. I’m hoping he will be given a similar ride on Saturday and I much prefer his chances than those who are in and around him in the betting, with the likely ground and this track sure to suit him.
Preview posted at 1540 BST on 14/05/2024
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.