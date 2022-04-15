Racing betting tips: Easter Saturday April 16 1pt win Marshal Dan in 2.04 Musselburgh at 9/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, bet365) 1pt win Zarziyni in 2.39 Musselburgh at 9/2 (General) 1pt win Perfect Power in 3.00 Newbury at 9/4 (General) 1pt win Zero Ten in 3.14 Musselburgh at 7/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Top class French-based jockey Christophe Soumillon formed an unusual but very successful combination with Malton trainer Richard Fahey last season aboard PERFECT POWER who should be ideally suited by a step up to seven furlongs in the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury on Saturday. After victories at Hamilton and Royal Ascot (Norfolk Stakes) and an unlucky run in the Richmond at Goodwood, Soumillon received the call for the colt’s crack at the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville last August. It proved an inspired booking with Perfect Power running out an impressive winner after coming through from the back of the field, and it was a similar story in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on the colt's final start in September when he proved too strong at the finish for Castle Star, Armor and Go Bears Go.

Out of a mare who stayed a mile-and-a-quarter, it is hard to believe on pedigree and running style that this first foray beyond six furlongs won't suit the selection and, with the likely favourite Angel Bleu probably best with a bit more cut in the ground and Lusail running for the first time since a lacklustre effort in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last September, the hugely experienced Soumillon can again produce a power-packed finish.

At Musselburgh, another trainer-jockey match-up catches the eye as Grand National-winning handler Emmet Mullins teams up with the precocious 7lb claimer Benoit De La Sayette for ZERO TEN's bid to defy top weight in the Betway Queen's Cup.

Off a British mark of 107, it may prove a wise decision to take a few pounds off but the nine-year-old could equally have a class edge after running creditably in fifth behind Scope in the Group One Prix Royal Oak at Longchamp last October. In front two furlongs out that day, Zero Ten probably didn't quite get home over the stiff, near-two mile trip on ground described as 'very soft', but he was close up behind some very useful stayers, and a previous maiden win at Galway and second to stable-companion Gee Rex when giving lumps of weight (the pair 14 lengths clear of the third) at Tramore suggests he may well be good enough in a field full of quite exposed handicappers.

Meanwhile, the Scottish course has been a happy hunting ground for MARSHAL DAN who can improve on his second placing last year in the Betway Musselburgh Silver Arrow Handicap.

Heather Main's fine stable servant can run off a 2lb lower mark this time under Ben Curtis and was a course and distance winner in October, 2020 off just 2lb lower. Stall ten could present a small inconvenience for a horse who likes to race prominently, but Marshal Dan doesn't have to lead and, during his career, has usually run some of his best races first time out.

In the Betway Holyrood Handicap, ZARZIYNI could have enough of a fitness edge to go one better than in this race last year when beaten a short head and splitting Jabbarockie and Came From The Dark who both won next time.

The five-year-old is 9lb higher now but won at Redcar last summer and has been running very consistently on the all-weather more recently against some in-form rivals whereas some of the others here are likely to improve for a run. Published at 1530 BST on 15/04/22