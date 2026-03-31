Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Musselburgh on Saturday

It’s best to put a line through that run and he’s just the type to take off as a three-year-old, a lengthy colt with scope who should be much stronger following the off season. It was perhaps intentional that he didn’t run again last year given his size, connections perhaps mindful of giving him more time to grow into himself.

He received a bump from the eventual winner when halted his momentum and he also didn’t appear to handle the track too well, becoming unbalanced and still looking inexperienced up against some proven pattern performers.

Vincenzo Peruggia started one of the outsiders of the field fast tracked to pattern company in a deep renewal of the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on his final start, but he travelled well for a long way, and was much better than the end result.

He dictated a slow pace on that occasion, but he was still much the best horse on the day, catching the eye with how readily he powered clear in the final furlong upped to an extended seven furlongs. That form has also been boosted on numerous times since.

The winner, who hasn’t been seen since, looked a smart prospect, while the runner-up and fourth have both won since, and Vincenzo Peruggia showed the benefit of that experience when bolting up at Beverley next time.

He was a pricey purchase as a yearling, costing 550,000 guineas, out of a half-sister to smart juvenile sprinter Mehmas, and he showed plenty to work on in a race which has worked out on debut at Hamilton.

There are several interesting three-year-olds among them, the majority likely to improve further this season, but the one who catches my eye the most is top-weight VINCENZO PERUGGIA .

The feature Flat racing this weekend is at Musselburgh, which has attracted a healthy enough number of entries, and it kicks off with an interesting renewal of the Virgin Bet A Good Bet Royal Mile Handicap .

The step up to a mile will suit on pedigree, too, while he certainly wasn’t stopping at Beverley over the longest trip he’s encountered. Charlie Johnston seemingly has his horses quite forward, too, the yard having a well-backed winner on seasonal return at Kempton on Saturday, and Vincenzo Peruggia remains with potential to be better than an opening mark of 91.

The Livescore Bet Silver Arrow Handicap closely follows and I’m hoping MIDNIGHT GUN can finally live up to his previous promise.

He looked like he’d develop into a pattern-class performer in his three-year-old campaign and he must show plenty at home given he’s often well found in the market, notably starting favourite for the Lincoln at Doncaster on his return last season.

Midnight Gun shaped better than the bare result that day, not getting much cover early on and going with plenty of zest, faring best of those who raced prominently in a race which was set up for the closers.

He confirmed himself a smart handicapper when beaten a nose back at Doncaster over seven furlongs later last season, and he was arguably unlucky not to win that day, again travelling with plenty of verve. He was still on the bridle stuck behind horses over a furlong out, having to switch for a run which didn’t help his momentum, and only just failing to reel the winner in, shaping like the best horse at the weights.

Midnight Gun wasn’t quite in the same form in a listed race at Saint-Cloud on his final start, but that came in very deep ground and he just had nothing left to give in the final furlong back over a mile having once more caught the eye with how well he travelled.

Trainer Hamad Al Jehani has had just two runners in Britain so far this year, and both have been well backed winners, so his horses based here are clearly forward, and Midnight Gun may just have a class edge over some of these.

Seven furlongs round Musselburgh, on ground likely to be just the softer side of good, should be perfect for this strong-travelling sort, and a mark of 102 looks perfectly fair based on the pick of his efforts.

WISE EAGLE is a horse who has an excellent record at Musselburgh and he has to be of interest in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boost Queen’s Cup Handicap. His form figures on the Flat at this venue read 121114 and he won this race in 2023 from a 3lb higher mark.

He’s been in good form over hurdles in recent months, too, running his best race in that sphere when finishing third in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso at the end of February. Wise Eagle looked on good terms with himself there, travelling well into contention, but a mistake at the second-last didn’t help his cause.

To his credit, he stuck to his task well, getting himself back into contention and staying on well to the line, beaten only by a progressive novice and one who also has better days ahead of him.

This does look competitive, but he arrives race fit, and I have concerns that this test will be too sharp for the returning Moon Over Miami, who needed every inch of two miles at a more galloping Newbury track on his final start last season. Wise Eagle isn’t getting any younger, but is clearly in good heart, has an excellent course record and must have a solid each-way chance.

Preview posted at 1500 BST on 31/03/2026