Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Haydock on Saturday

Andrew McLaren sits in for Andrew Asquith this week and he has three bets for Haydock's Saturday card in his ante-post look.

Weekend View: Saturday May 23 1pt win Wemightakedlongway in the Hedge Of Oak Stakes at Haydock at 6/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt win King Of Earth in the Silver Bowl Handicap at Haydock at 14/1 (Unibet. 12/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt win Jm Jungle in the Temple Stakes at Haydock at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook

Plenty to get stuck into this weekend with the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh and good cards at York and Goodwood, but I’ll be sticking to the action at Haydock in this column where I think there are a few good betting opportunities. Friendly Soul progressed rapidly through the ranks in 2024, ending her season with a Group 1 victory at Longchamp, and will be understandably popular with punters if taking up her engagement in the (Listed) Hedge Of Oak Stakes. I feel there are reasons to take her on though. Firstly, she missed the whole of her four-year-old campaign after a training setback, and she’s not been seen on the racetrack for 594 days. Secondly, owner George Strawbridge also has Morrophore (also trained by John & Thady Gosden) in the race, so she might not run here. And finally, even if she does turn up, I really like the chances of WEMIGHTAKEDLONGWAY.

Trained by Joseph O’Brien, this filly ran a cracker to finish fourth behind Minnie Hauk and Whirl in a hot edition of the Oaks at Epsom and got within one-and-a-quarter lengths of Minnie Hauk in the Irish equivalent, albeit she was probably flattered by her proximity to the winner there. The last five runs of her 2025 campaign all came at Group 1 level, and although she came up short each time, she acquitted herself admirably against the best fillies in Europe, and these are much calmer waters than she’s used to competing in. She stays further than this but is perfectly happy at 10 furlongs and this daughter of Australia goes well with cut in the ground, so conditions will hold no fears after 12mm of rain on Monday night turned the ground Soft at Haydock Park. On first glance, her underwhelming reappearance run when seventh of eight runners at Cork might be concerning, but she ran similarly on her reappearance last year before stepping forward significantly to land a Group 3 event at Navan on her second run, so I expect her to come on plenty for that comeback effort and be ready to run her race now. She is also entered in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday, but this looks a much easier task than taking on Minnie Hauk again, and seeing Sean Levey has been booked to ride gives hope that the intention is to run here. All in all, the 6/1 on offer at this stage looks a good bet.

Haggas can be King again The Silver Bowl Handicap looks completive as ever, but KING OF EARTH is the one who stands out for me at double-figure odds.

By Kingman and a half-brother to QEII winner King of Change and the smart Century Dream, he’s bred to be good and you get the impression he’s always been well thought of by the William Haggas team – he was entered in the 2000 Guineas and his last run came in the same Newbury maiden where Haggas had run Economics and Crown of Oaks in the previous two renewals. He could only finish fourth there (Crown of Oaks finished third the year before), but there was plenty to like about how we went through the race, travelling well in behind the leaders, and the second and third from that race have already won since, so the form looks strong. That was his third run, which qualifies him for handicaps, and he looks the type to progress through the ranks throughout the year, with an opening mark of 85 giving Haggas plenty to work with.

Quinn's to reign in the Temple The recent rain at Haydock could play a pivotal role in the outcome of Saturday’s headline act, the Group 2 Temple Stakes, where current market leaders Night Raider and Asfoora would ideally want a quick surface to be seen at their best. The same can be said for Frost At Dawn, while American Affair faces a quick turnaround of just 10 days following a long time off the track, which leads me to JM JUNGLE, who could have his ideal conditions this weekend.