The draw will clearly have a big impact on the race and there doesn’t really appear to be any mileage in any of their prices so a watching brief is recommended until stall numbers are known.

Last year’s first three home, Comanche Falls, Gulliver and Great Ambassador, all renew rivalry although none of them have been in the best of form this time around.

With 19 of the declarations for Saturday’s Coral Stewards’ Cup rated over 100, we’re in for a very classy race on what looks like being good to firm ground.

Roger Teal’s Whenthedealinsdone looked destined for great things in winning the five furlong handicap for three-year-olds here 12 months ago and there’s been sustained support in the market in recent weeks so it’s probably safe to expect a good showing but the price doesn’t give much margin for error.

Popmaster’s second to Rohaan in the Wokingham is undeniably strong handicap form but there was a notable draw bias on the Saturday of the Royal meeting and that needs factoring in when considering the relative merits of his chances but he definitely deserves to win a big race and it only seems a matter of time before his consistency is rewarded.

In races like this where a fast pace seems likely I like horses who have proven stamina over further and the one I like is George Boughey’s Buckingham Palace winner INVER PARK, a fast improving four-year-old who has risen 20lbs in the ratings this season yet can still race off a mark of 98.

He completed his hat trick over seven furlongs there but previous wins at Windsor and Hamilton over six showed he has the speed to lie up here and he’ll be very strong at the finish.

Boughey’s yard have been in great form for much of the season and he’s taken to deliver a fast finishing kick granted a decent draw.

The other big handicap, the Coral Summer Stakes, sees the return of Gaasee who looked a handicapper to follow when kicking off his season with a comfortable victory at York, form which has worked out well.

I’m pretty sure he’ll be competing in pattern company this autumn but he still features on a mark he can win off and it’s likely both he and Valley Forge will be taking in the Sky Bet Ebor on their next visit to the track. Having been caught out of his ground when third behind Get Shirty at Haydock he could find a rack like this more to his liking.

For me the opposite applies to Valley Forge, who is guaranteed an entry in the Ebor through winning last year’s Sky Bet Melrose at York and he once again looked like two miles was too much of a stamina test in the Northumberland Plate behind Trueshan.I think a flat track suits his strong travelling style better.