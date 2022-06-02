Shrewd tipster and leading commentator Simon Holt marks your card for the opening day of the Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom.

Racing betting tips: Friday June 3 1pt win Keep Bidding in 2.00 Epsom at 9/2 (General) 1pt win Spirit Dancer in 3.45 Epsom at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt e.w Tranquil Lady in 4.30 Epsom at 14/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

In the run-up to Friday's Cazoo Oaks, there has been talk that the staff at John and Thady Gosden's Newmarket yard are evenly split over the relative talents of Emily Upjohn and Nashwa, who are first and second in the betting. Both fillies have been very impressive in their warm-up races with the former winning the Musidora Stakes by over five lengths, and Nashwa putting up smooth performances at Haydock and Newbury. However, both look short enough in the market and, with a bit of juice in the ground likely, a chance is taken on TRANQUIL LADY taking another step forward after her four-length defeat of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Lily Pond (who is well entered up) at Naas. Tom Marquand is an eye catching booking for this half sister to the Cox Plate winner State Of Rest and, bearing in mind that the latter is a son of the sprinter Starspangledbanner, her stamina looks absolutely assured given that she is by the Derby winner Australia.

What's more, conditions were quite testing at Naas where she looked most dominant in the closing stages, appearing to find improvement from her reappearance fourth behind the re-opposing Concert Hall at Navan. The latter (whose dam Was won this race) looks another sure stayer after finishing off well behind Homeless Songs and stable-companion Tuesday in the Irish 1000 Guineas and, together with Tuesday whose full sister Minding won in 2016, they give Ballydoyle decent claims even though both were no match for the impressive winner that day. But it is Aidan's son Joseph who may grab yet another big-race success with Tranquil Lady who looks a decent each-way bet.

As ever, the meeting begins with the Cazoo Woodcote British EBF Stakes in which KEEP BIDDING is taken to confirm the promise of her debut second at Nottingham just under a fortnight ago. Jockey Rob Hornby was pushing the daughter of Ribchester along in the early stages but she never stopped galloping, and the penny was dropping inside the final furlong as she ran on well to take second behind Maylandsea, who had caught the eye in the paddock.

Speedily and sharply bred, but likely to be well suited by this extra furlong, Keep Bidding should come on plenty for that run and is well drawn in stall four whereas the likely favourite Commander Straker, who beat the re-opposing Estate at Bath, is installed widest of all.

In the Cazoo Handicap over a mile-and-a-quarter, there is bound to be plenty of support for course specialist Soto Sizzler, who made it three wins on the Downs in the City And Suburban Handicap here in April. However, the David Menuisier-trained gelding now finds himself on a career-high mark at the age of seven and, bearing in mind that the runner-up Achelois was well beaten next time, he might be worth opposing. It's an open race but a horse who I believe can win a decent handicap one day is SPIRIT DANCER who represents the newly-formed and successful Richard Fahey-Oisin Orr combination. The son of Frankel ended last season on a bit of a downer when well beaten at Redcar but his earlier form, including a short-head defeat by course-specialist Baryshnikov at Chester, a decisive victory at Newcastle and second again to the re-opposing Victory Chime (now 4lb worse off) back at Chester make him interesting at double-figure odds.