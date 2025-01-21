Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Doncaster on Saturday

Andrew Asquith has two selections at Doncaster on Saturday in his latest antepost column.

Weekend View: Saturday January 25 1pt win Moon Rocket in the 2.05 Doncaster at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Forward Plan in the 3.15 Doncaster at 8/1 (Bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There is an excellent weekend of racing coming up, with Cheltenham holding their trials meeting, accompanied by a couple of Grade 2s at Doncaster, and the typically competitive Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase. The Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase has a great history of producing future Cheltenham Festival winners, Mister Whitaker, Imperial Aura and Stage Star just a few recent examples, and now with the two and a half mile Grade 1 novice now reverting to a handicap this season, it is a perfect opportunity to see where we’re at. However, there are only 11 entries at the five-day stage, which you have to admit is a little disappointing, despite there being several interesting types. The market isn’t very appealing to me at the moment, either, with Jagwar having plenty to recommend him, but priced up accordingly at the head of the market. Imperial Saint would make some appeal, but he also has the option of the more valuable Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase over the same course and distance, so I’m a little wary of putting him up. In short, it looks like a race to get stuck into once we know the final runners. It could be a good day for Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero, who along with Jagwar, are also responsible for Iroko, also a general market leader in the aforementioned Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase.

Iroko, who only saw the track three times as a novice chaser last season, remains with potential as a chaser, and very much caught the eye on his seasonal return in a graduation chase at Haydock. He moved through that contest like a horse who has plenty more to offer this year, but he was just unable to reel in a hardy front runner who has run respectably in defeat since. Iroko had no luck at Ascot last time, hampered and falling at the first fence when a short-priced favourite, and a mark of 152 on his handicap chase debut shouldn’t be beyond him. Since starting to type this article his price has contracted, though, which means he’ll be left off the staking plan. Therefore, I’m heading to Doncaster for my first selection, and that comes in the shape of MOON ROCKET in the River Don Novices’ Hurdle. He cost £92,000 after winning the second of his starts in Irish points and looked a useful prospect when making a winning debut under Rules in a two-and-a-half-mile maiden hurdle at this course in November. He travelled comfortably through that contest, producing some novicey leaps but moving into contention approaching the second-last when he was left in front when the Paul Nicholls-trained favourite departed. Moon Rocket looked like he had that rivals measure at the time, though, and he galloped on well to the line to score by 12 lengths. He didn’t necessarily need to improve when following up under a penalty at Southwell earlier this month, but he was very strong in the market on that occasion, and won with any amount in hand stepped up to three miles. Admittedly, that wasn’t a strongly-run race, and the bare form is nothing special, but he looked one to follow that day. He raced wide throughout, always travelling comfortably and his jumping looked sharper, too, really pinging the last two flights and still looking a little raw (was having a good look around when clear).

This looks an obvious next step for him now moving up in grade and the return to a more galloping track is sure to be in his favour. There is the potential for some heavy rain at Doncaster heading into the weekend which may have an effect on the ground, but given he won his maiden on good ground, and followed up on heavy last time, it shouldn’t be a problem for him if it arrives. This also has the potential to cut up a bit, with current market leader Bill Joyce having another option at Cheltenham, and of those ahead of him in the betting, he arguably has the most potential – he was also given an entry in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival, so connections must hold him in some regard. As already mentioned, there is rain forecast around the Doncaster area this week, and any which falls will help the claims of FORWARD PLAN in the Virgin Bet Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase. He goes well at Doncaster, winning a course and distance handicap last season from a 13lb lower mark, and beaten only a nose in this race 12 months ago from a 9lb lower mark. Forward Plan was beaten only by an inconsistent sort who had fallen to an attractive mark and was on a going day and was comfortably on top of the remainder. He returned to Doncaster last month to try and win the same handicap as last year and he proved at least as good as ever, fitter for his reappearance but still looking a little rusty, outpaced from four out but rallying well to be beaten just one and a half lengths. Forward Plan has always appealed as a horse who would be suited by a marathon test of stamina when the time arrives, so hopefully the ground softens appreciably at Doncaster. He has a good record on soft ground and he is entitled to strip fitter again for his most recent run. There are several other interesting types among the entries, such as Brave Kingdom and The Changing Man, but the latter continues to go up the weights without winning (remains a maiden over fences), and the former isn’t a guaranteed runner and has somewhat of a fragile profile. Forward Plan is a horse who seems sure to run his race and, given his effort in this race 12 months ago, this has likely been a long-term plan by connections. He’s been nudged up another 1lb in the weights, but he’s a likeable type who has got ticks in plenty of boxes for a race of this nature. Preview posted at 1615 GMT on 21/01/2025