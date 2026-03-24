Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Doncaster and Kempton on Saturday

Andrew Asquith has four selections in his latest ante-post column, including one in the Lincoln at Doncaster.

Weekend View: Saturday March 28 1pt win El Burhan in the Rosebury Handicap at Kempton at 6/1 (William Hill, 4/1 General) 1pt win Chancellor in the Doncaster Mile at Doncaster at 7/1 (bet365, 6/1 William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt e.w. Glittering Surf in the Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes at 14/1 (bet365, 12/1 Unibet, Sky Bet, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt e.w Shout in the Lincoln at 12/1 (bet365, 10/1 General 1/4 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook

I must admit, I’m so ready for the Flat season to begin. It’s one of my favourite weeks of the year, the lead up to the Lincoln, with an air of excitement of what’s to come this season, and Doncaster’s card on Saturday looks a cracker. There is also some tasty racing at Kempton to add into the mix on what promises to be an excellent Saturday. We’ll start with the William Hill Lincoln itself, a historic handicap where the Harry Eustace-trained La Botte has been all the rage in the betting since his eye-catching return at Wolverhampton a few weeks ago. I mentioned in this space in the week leading up to that trial that he’d have to be high on the shortlist for this given he arguably should have won the Britannia at Royal Ascot and a straight mile at a track like Doncaster will suit his run style much better than a turning track on the all-weather. However, he’s just too short in the betting now for a race of this nature. Connections clearly hold him in high regard and murmurs of the Queen Anne back at Royal Ascot have already surfaced. If he is of that calibre, then a mark of 104 won’t be a problem, but the price has gone. William Haggas has an excellent record in the race and Eternal Force and Sea Force, both unexposed four-year-olds, need the utmost respect, but the one who stands out for me at the prices is SHOUT. He was an impressive winner on his sole start on Town Moor in a six-furlong nursery and he developed into a smart performer last season. He shaped well when runner-up in a competitive handicap over seven furlongs at Newbury on his return last year and continued to catch the eye at times before resuming winning ways at Ascot on just his second start over a mile. That was a particularly striking display, relishing a strong gallop to aim at, always travelling well and bursting to the lead in the final furlong with his jockey unable to wait any longer. The handicapper rightly raised him 9lb for that success and he proved in the Balmoral over the same course and distance on his final start that this sort of mark won’t be beyond him. That race wasn’t as truly run and he raced in a handier position than what is usually the case as a result, beaten just under two lengths and the winner of that race looks destined for pattern company this season.

His impressive win came on ground Timeform described as good to soft, similar to what he’ll face on Saturday, and a big-field Lincoln, likely to be run at a good gallop, looks the perfect race for him to raise his game even further. Shout can be slowly away from the stalls, but that’s not too much of a concern given he’ll surely be held up anyway, and he appeals as just the sort to go on improving as a four-year-old. Rab Havlin, who is pencilled in for the ride on Shout with Oisin Murphy serving a suspension, has another strong chance earlier on the card with CHANCELLOR in the William Hill Doncaster Mile Stakes. This horse knocked the eye out when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Doncaster on his debut a couple of years ago and, though he failed to land the odds in Listed company at Ascot next time, he again was impressive back on Town Moor under a penalty in a novice event on his final two-year-old start. He didn’t immediately progress as expected last year, but he was given a break, gelding and breathing operation, and he’s been on an upward trajectory on the all-weather since returning in recent months. Chancellor has posted some good figures, beating an unexposed type on handicap debut over seven furlongs at Kempton and arguably unlucky not to follow up in a Listed race won by Holloway Boy over a mile at the same track next time, conceding first run that day. He readily landed the odds at Southwell next time, though, likely to have won by even further had he not wandered off a straight line, and I thought he shaped very well again when narrowly beaten on his first start beyond a mile in the Winter Derby at Lingfield last time. That race wasn’t run at a true pace and Chancellor did a little bit more than necessary in the early stages, but still looked to be coming with a winning run before being nutted on the line by a progressive filly. The return to a mile will suit him better and his liking for this track is a big plus, while I think he still has the ability to make his mark in pattern company later in the season, so much so he could well be up to defying his 3lb penalty here. Over at Kempton a couple of horses catch my eye, firstly EL BURHAN in the Virgin Bet A Good Bet Rosebury Handicap. He was progressive as a juvenile, winning two of his four starts, and shaping well in the traditionally strong nursery at Glorious Goodwood. He made a winning return over an extended seven furlongs at Chester on his return last season and was quietly fancied for the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot on the back of that success.

For whatever reason, he didn’t run to form that day, something more than the step up to a mile and a quarter beating him. A slow start in a tactical race went against him returned to Chester next time, but he proved himself a very well handicapped horse when bolting up at Ayr when last seen. That was his second start at this trip and he clearly relished it, still appearing to be learning on the job, having to be niggled along before entering the straight, but when produced with his challenge he readily drew clear of his rivals. That was a solid performance, beating some interesting rivals comfortably, and a subsequent 6lb rise in the weights may underestimate him. This will be his all-weather debut, but I see no reason why he won’t prove just as effective on an artificial surface and, a good-topped sort, he’s just the type to keep going through the ranks as a four-year-old, still totally unexposed at middle distances after all. I think Survie is too short in the Virgin Bet Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes. These connections coughed up a hefty 1,900,000 guineas to secure her services and she made a winning start over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield in January and ran to a similar level when third in a valuable event in Saudi Arabia last month. However, all of her best form is at middle distances, and this drop back to a mile isn’t sure to suit. The one who catches my eye at the prices is GLITTERING SURF, who made a deep impression winning her first two starts over this course and distance, and looks interesting returned to this venue. She looked a smart filly when making a winning debut, in a different league that day and, though that form hasn’t really worked out, she was arguably even more impressive when following up carrying a penalty next time. Glittering Turf was given a confident ride on that occasion, sitting last of all before displaying a nice turn of foot in the straight, making up plenty of ground when asked for her challenge under two furlongs out, and well on top at the line. Things didn’t quite go her way on turf on her next two starts, failing to make an impact in good races at York and Ascot, but there could be much more to come returned to a synthetic surface. A nice type physically, there should be more to come from her this year and, while Owen Burrows has only had one runner so far this year, he knows the time of day, so she’ll almost certainly be ready to go on her return, with this race likely to have been in the calendar for a while given her record at the track. Preview posted at 1500 GMT on 24/03/2026