Simon Holt bagged 9/1 and 20/1 winners on Saturday and he has four selections for day one of the Dante Festival at York.

Racing betting tips: Wednesday May 11 1pt win Gaassee in 1.50 York at 9/4 (General) 1pt win Dragon Symbol in 3.00 York at 3/1 (General) 1pt win The Cookstown Cafu in 4.10 York at 8/1 (General) 1pt win Kihavah in 4.45 York at 6/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Racing Education | Buying The Dream

An entry in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot says much for the home reputation of GAASSEE who could be very well handicapped in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap which opens York's May meeting on Wednesday. This lightly-raced William Haggas-trained four-year-old is likely to be sent off favourite and rightly so as a mark of 94 may seriously under-estimate him after a five-length defeat of the now 86-rated Trevolli (receiving 11lb) in a handicap over this trip at Kempton in December. The runner-up went on to win his next three starts while third-placed Jenson Benson (beaten nine lengths and receiving 19lb) won recently at Chelmsford, and is set to take enough of a rise in the ratings to further endorse the view that Gaassee is well-in.

The selection, a well-bred son of Sea The Stars out of a listed placed mare related to the 1000 Guineas winner Ameerat, was also a 15-length winner on turf at Chester last October, and could well be the proverbial future Group horse running in a handicap.

In the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes, DRAGON SYMBOL will be the one to beat if returning to his best form on a first outing for new trainer Roger Varian. Formerly handled by Archie Watson, David Egan's mount was a little below his best in his final two starts last season following a long campaign which included a disqualification after finishing first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, a second to Starman in the July Cup and a third behind Winter Power and the re-opposing Emaraaty Ana (now 3lb worse off for half a length) in the Nunthorpe over five furlongs on this course. While very effective at the minimum trip, this extra furlong is probably ideal for Dragon Symbol who is joint top-rated on adjusted ratings with Minzaal, the winner of the Gimcrack Stakes over this course and distance as a juvenile, who returned from a lay-off to run two good races behind Tis Marvellous and Creative Force at Ascot in the autumn despite being slowly away on each occasion.

Later on, away from the ITV4 cameras, THE COOKSTOWN CAFU should go close for the Kevin Ryan-Kevin Stott combination in the Paddy Power 'Here For The Craic' Handicap. Progressive in each of his three starts last season, this strapping son of Invincible Spirit showed great tenacity from the front over this course and distance last October when literally pipped on the post by Blenheim Boy in a decent novice event. That form received a big boost when the winner bolted up by six-and-a-half lengths on his handicap debut at Ripon last month to earn a new rating of 90 whereas the selection can run here off just 79. Top weighted Samburu could well be anything for the Gosdens and Frankie Dettori after victories at Yarmouth and Salisbury but the form of that latest odds-on win does not look overly exciting.

Finally, it might be worth giving another chance to KIHAVAH in the Conundrum HR Consulting Handicap.

An improving type over hurdles during the winter when successful at Newcastle and Musselburgh, Adrian Keatley’s gelding never looked comfortable round the turns at Chester last week before staying on well up the home straight. His previous second to Happy (a creditable third at Hamilton on Sunday) over a mile-and-a-quarter at Beverley was no disgrace and this more galloping course can prove much more suitable with the talented Ryan Sexton taking off 7lb.

Posted at 1540 BST on 10/05/22