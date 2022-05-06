Simon Holt previews Saturday's action and has selections for Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield.

Racing betting tips: Saturday May 7 1pt win Juan De Montalban in 1.45 Ascot at 9/1 (General) 1pt win Proschema in 2.25 Haydock at 11/2 (General) 1pt win Lola Showgirl in 3.50 Lingfield at 20/1 (General) 1pt win Alrehb in 4.05 Ascot at 20/1 (General)

Go Pro in Swinton Hurdle There's a considerable range of televised racing action on Saturday with some competitive Flat racing at Ascot and Classic Trials at Lingfield, along with a mixed programme of Flat and Jumps at Haydock where PROSCHEMA is fancied to defy top weight in the Pertemps Network Long Distance Handicap Hurdle. A past Flat winner at Haydock (and rated over 100 in that sphere), the now Dan Skelton-trained gelding was progressive raised in distance to this three mile trip over hurdles when last seen in October and November having landed consecutive handicap victories at Cheltenham and Aintree this time last year.

Proschema ran particularly well to chase home the smart mare Indefatigable in a Grade Two staying hurdle at Wetherby in October (Paisley Park third), and after that effort looked well weighted at Cheltenham next time only to fall at the second last when still travelling easily. Perhaps the horse hurt himself that day as he hasn't been seen since, but Skelton can be relied upon to have him ready for this valuable prize and, taking Indefatigable as a guide, he remains potentially well handicapped.

The Juan for me in Ascot heat At Ascot, JUAN DE MONTALBAN can prove the pick in the opening Royal Ascot Local Schools Art Competition Handicap as his reappearance fourth at Thirsk has been well boosted by Get Shirty, the winner, and by Contact and Forza Orta (the second and third) who have both won since.

While the aforementioned trio have all gone up in the ratings, the selection was dropped a pound after what was an encouraging first outing for his new upwardly mobile trainer Kevin Phillipart De Foy. It was certainly a much better run compared to three undistinguished efforts last season when lightly raced, but Juan De Montalban has some useful back form which also suggests he's well handicapped off 90 having beaten the useful Fabilis at Sandown in April '21 before finishing second in the Italian Derby.

Al the way to go in Victoria Cup Later on, the tote Victoria Cup provides the usual cavalry charge up seven furlongs of the straight course, and De Foy's representative ALREHB is an improving performer. Victorious over this trip at Wolverhampton and Lingfield in February and March, this full-brother to the top class sprinter Muhaarar (and several other winners) proved he was equally as good, if not better, on turf at Haydock last month when collared by the well-handicapped Boardman in the last few strides.

Alrehb may have been in front early enough that day, being sent on three furlongs out, but seems to get the trip well and there should be more to come. De Foy also runs the ex-Irish gelding Vafortino who shaped well at Newcastle at the end of March when headed late on by Bless Him, and Benoit De La Sayette now takes off 7lb.

Finally, it might be worth taking a chance on the long-priced LOLA SHOWGIRL in the Group Three SBK Chartwell Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield over seven furlongs.