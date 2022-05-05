Simon Holt previews Friday's action at Chester where he fancies Ian Williams to win the feature Chester Cup.

Racing betting tips: Friday May 6 1pt win Boardman in 1.30 Chester at 4/1 (General) 0.5pts e.w Haliphon in 3.15 Chester at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt win King's Lynn in 3.45 Chester at 5/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Just as last year, BOARDMAN won second time up at Haydock just under two weeks ago and, still handily weighted, he can follow up again in the ICM Stellar Sports Earl Grosvenor Handicap at Chester on Friday.

Tim Easterby's gelding rattled up a hat-trick last May including over this course and distance, after which he was given a handicap mark of 96. At Haydock, Boardman did well to win as he was forced to switch wide quite late on and then needed to produce a strong finishing effort to lead close home from the improving Alrehb with the well handicapped veteran Oh This Is Us in third. He looked value for more than his winning margin that day but has been raised just 2lb by the handicapper to 92 and, with the luck in running always required at Chester, this spring horse (he also won in May back in 2019) should go very close under Jim Crowley.

Later on, KING'S LYNN can prove hard to beat in the Boodles Secret Garden Conditions Stakes, a race in which he finished second last year behind the very speedy El Astronaute who boasted a good record on the course.

Some ease in the ground should again be ideal for this progressive sprinter who later won listed races at Haydock (5f good to soft) and Doncaster (6f soft) while also running well in the Kings Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and then in the Wokingham a few days later when failing to obtain a clear run on both occasions. King's Lynn has a small penalty here and can account for the similarly rated Acklam Express, whose mark has been achieved in Dubai, and the three-year-old Flaming Rib who drops back to five furlongs for the first time since his two-year-old campaign.

In the featured Tote+ Chester Cup, there are many horses with the right credentials including last year's comfortable winner Falcon Eight (up 5lb now under Frankie Dettori), the Irish-trained York Ebor meeting winner Arcadian Sunrise and course (2m) winner Solent Gateway who shaped well when a staying-on third first time out at Epsom over an inadequate mile-and-a-half. The aforementioned trio are all obvious contenders but there are others too, and it might be worth chancing an each-way bet on one of the outsiders HALIPHON who shapes as is if he will stay well and appreciate the cut in the ground.