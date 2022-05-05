Simon Holt previews Friday's action at Chester where he fancies Ian Williams to win the feature Chester Cup.
1pt win Boardman in 1.30 Chester at 4/1 (General)
0.5pts e.w Haliphon in 3.15 Chester at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win King's Lynn in 3.45 Chester at 5/2 (bet365)
Just as last year, BOARDMAN won second time up at Haydock just under two weeks ago and, still handily weighted, he can follow up again in the ICM Stellar Sports Earl Grosvenor Handicap at Chester on Friday.
Tim Easterby's gelding rattled up a hat-trick last May including over this course and distance, after which he was given a handicap mark of 96.
At Haydock, Boardman did well to win as he was forced to switch wide quite late on and then needed to produce a strong finishing effort to lead close home from the improving Alrehb with the well handicapped veteran Oh This Is Us in third.
He looked value for more than his winning margin that day but has been raised just 2lb by the handicapper to 92 and, with the luck in running always required at Chester, this spring horse (he also won in May back in 2019) should go very close under Jim Crowley.
Later on, KING'S LYNN can prove hard to beat in the Boodles Secret Garden Conditions Stakes, a race in which he finished second last year behind the very speedy El Astronaute who boasted a good record on the course.
Some ease in the ground should again be ideal for this progressive sprinter who later won listed races at Haydock (5f good to soft) and Doncaster (6f soft) while also running well in the Kings Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and then in the Wokingham a few days later when failing to obtain a clear run on both occasions.
King's Lynn has a small penalty here and can account for the similarly rated Acklam Express, whose mark has been achieved in Dubai, and the three-year-old Flaming Rib who drops back to five furlongs for the first time since his two-year-old campaign.
In the featured Tote+ Chester Cup, there are many horses with the right credentials including last year's comfortable winner Falcon Eight (up 5lb now under Frankie Dettori), the Irish-trained York Ebor meeting winner Arcadian Sunrise and course (2m) winner Solent Gateway who shaped well when a staying-on third first time out at Epsom over an inadequate mile-and-a-half.
The aforementioned trio are all obvious contenders but there are others too, and it might be worth chancing an each-way bet on one of the outsiders HALIPHON who shapes as is if he will stay well and appreciate the cut in the ground.
This ex-French-trained five-year-old has improved in each of his three starts for Ian Williams, who is also represented by last year's runner-up The Grand Visir, Reshoun and Byron Flyer (and has won this race twice in the past with Bulwark and Magic Circle), and Royston Ffrench's mount was keeping on well behind his smart stable-companion Enemy at Musselburgh before finishing fourth to the re-opposing Rajinsky at Ripon.
The Ripon race appeared to develop into a sprint up the home straight and Haliphon, who was held up in last place, never stopped galloping without being able to lay down a challenge whereas the winner who raced in second was better placed to strike.
Ground conditions also looked lively enough that day for the selection who races with quite a high action, but he switched off nicely and travelled well for much of that race. Fairly drawn in stall eight, he can put in some good late work.
Posted at 1530 BST on 05/05/22
