Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot and York

Andrew Asquith has two selections at Ascot and York this weekend in his latest ante-post column.

Weekend View: Saturday July 25 1pt e.w. Completely Random in the International Handicap at Ascot at 10/1 (Betfred, Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Damysus in the Sky Bet York Stakes at York at 7/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook

There some top stuff at Ascot and York this weekend, the headline act being the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes in which Timeform’s highest-rated horse in Europe, Calandagan, is bidding to win the race for the second year running. Barring his run in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on unsuitable ground, he’s been hard to fault in the last 12 months or so, and he’s a short price to retain his crown. He hasn’t been at his very best so far this year, however, so I’d be cautious taking such short odds, even though he is the one to beat on the pick of his form. It will be interesting to see how Benvenuto Cellini fares now taking on his elders in open company for the first time having put the debacle at Epsom firmly behind him in the Irish Derby last time. There was plenty to like about his performance that day, seeming to do just enough once hitting the front, leaving the impression he could have won by a wider margin, and there’s definitely more to come.

It’s not really a betting race for me, though, and I’d rather start with the Moet & Chandon International Handicap. It isn’t much of a surprise Extremely Zain has been put in short-priced favourite given he’s an unbeaten three-year-old who looked on his way to pattern company at York last time. However, you have to go back all the way to New Seeker in 2003 to find the last three-year-old winner of the International, so he’s well worth taking on at his current odds. Mezcala makes appeal following his win over this course and distance at Royal Ascot, but at slightly bigger odds I like the claims of COMPLETELY RANDOM. He is yet to win at seven furlongs, but is a horse who shapes like he wants this trip, and he arrives on the back of an excellent effort in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot. He was beaten only a head by the very progressive Double Rush on that occasion, but made his challenge from further back, coming through with a storming late run.

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It is worth marking that effort up given how much ground he made up in the final furlong, only just failing to go past the winner but running strongly through the line and more or less in front after it. Completely Random wasn’t seen to best effect in the Victoria Cup over this course and distance on his previous start, ending up poorly placed having been forced to switch to the centre of the track. Ascot suits his run style well and, while he’ll always need a bit of luck in running given the way he’s ridden, he still appeals as one who will bag a race of this nature at some stage this season. Ryan Moore won back-to-back races on him on the all-weather earlier in the year and almost got the job done last time, so it is encouraging he’s been jocked up again, and he should get the strong pace he relishes in this. Dante winner Item heads the betting for the Sky Bet York Stakes and it would be no surprise to see him bounce right back to form given he was likely unsuited by softening ground and the track in the Derby at Epsom, but he will still need to improve now taking on his elders. The one I like is the John & Thady Gosden-trained DAMYSUS, who finished runner-up to Pride of Arras in the Dante over this course and distance 12 months ago. He still looked very raw that day, however, and also found the Derby coming too soon in his development next time. Damysus progressed nicely after a break, though, winning a Listed race in fine style in France and following up in the Group 3 Darley Stakes at Newmarket where he showed a willing attitude that suggested he was growing up. His most impressive performance came when defying a penalty in the Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket on his return, leading on the bridle soon after passing the two furlong marker and displaying a smart turn of foot to readily dismiss his rivals.

Damysus is out on his own in the Earl Of Sefton

He’s been highly tried since in the Lockinge and Queen Anne Stakes, both over a mile, and on both occasions I’m not so sure the trip really suited him. The turn of foot he showed in France and at Newmarket over further suggests to me he’s an out-and-out mile and a quarter horse and it looks the right move stepping him back up in trip. Damysus is a grand type physically, just the sort to keep progressing with age and experience, and he’s still totally unexposed at this trip. The track and ground will suit and a good performance here may lead him back for a crack at the Juddmonte International next month (he holds an entry). Preview posted 15:45 BST on 21/07/2026