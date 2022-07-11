Chris Day is back with three bets for Saturday's cards at York and Ascot including a 12/1 fancy in the Sky Bet Dash.

Racing betting tips: Saturday July 23 1pt Siver Samurai in 2.40 York at 12/1 (General) 1pt Dark Shift in 3.00 Ascot at 8/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet & William Hill) 1pt Majestic Dawn in 3,15 York at 8/1 (Betfair & Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

With the feature race, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes attracting a quality field of just six runners, it’s the handicaps where punting opportunities lie at Ascot on Saturday and the Moët & Chandon International Stakes looks as competitive as anything we’ve seen this season. Newmarket’s Bunbury Cup can have a big say in the outcome in this and the first three home get the chance to renew rivalry. The winner, Bless Him, has now won twice over this specialist trip of seven furlongs this year and, as a strong finisher, ought to be well suited by the stiffer track he’ll face on Saturday. The runner-up Ropey Guest was backing up his second in the Buckingham Palace at the Royal meeting and the third, Jumby, had filled the same place in the Wokingham which makes that a red hot piece of form.

Jumby may not have got the run of the race last time but does keep going up in the weights in line with his consistent profile and the feeling is something will be better treated on the day. A length in front of Ropey Guest in the Buckingham Palace was Inver Park, who bids for the four-timer here up 4lbs for his latest victory where he showed a smart turn of foot from off the pace and it doesn’t look like the handicapper has got him just yet. He’s 3lbs worse off with the runner-up here but there won't be much between them again.. One who hasn’t been showing his form recently but could be a bit of value is Star Of Orion, who finished runner-up last season and got no sort of a run behind Inver Park last month but he was disappointing in the Bunbury Cup although racing with only one other on the unfavoured far side. I’d have wanted to see more before tipping him here. The other big handicap that can provide the winner of this is the Royal Hunt Cup which is run over an extra furlong but is already looking very strong form.

Dark Shift wins the Royal Hunt Cup

Second home Intellogent was third in a red-hot John Smith’s Cup at York next time out while the fifth Sinjaari won a big handicap over a mile at Sandown in pretty convincing style. It starts to make the easy winner DARK SHIFT look very well treated off a 6lbs higher mark. It’s possible to question whether dropping back in trip is ideal but he travelled so well he could easily have picked his field up over six or seven furlongs there and stamina is no negative at this track so at 8/1 I think he’s the one to beat with a record of four wins from six runs at the track. Click here to back Dark Shift with Sky Bet Up at York, the six furlong Sky Bet Dash is no less competitive with the bookmakers liking the chance of James Fanshawe’s Fresh, a perennial contender in these races but who also holds an entry at Ascot. For me he’d need rain and a stiffer track to be at his absolute best over this distance and I really like the chances of SILVER SAMURAI here. Marco Botti’s sprinter was in cracking form earlier in the season and you won’t see an easier winner of a sprint handicap than he was at Haydock in May where he cruised through on the bridle to beat a next-time-out winner in Music Society. Nationwide, third that day, is similarly priced in the betting for this although I can’t really see John Butler’s four-year-old turning the tables on a peak form Silver Samurai. On the back of that eye-catching performance he was sent off just 15/2 for the Wokingham but had no chance from his far side draw although he did stay on to finish ahead of many better drawn rivals. Originally priced up at 20/1 on Monday afternoon, he can still be backed at 12/1, which I cannot see lasting long and he must surely go off one of the favourites on the day. Click here to back Silver Samurai with Sky Bet

Majestic Dawn - big run on the cards