Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot and Newmarket on Saturday

It’s a relatively quiet weekend of racing in Britain with not many races priced up at the time of writing as plenty of the focus is on Arc weekend at Longchamp.

There is Group 1 action at Newmarket with the Sun Chariot Stakes, though, and Inspiral and Tamfana are two horses I want to be against at the head of the market. You don’t really know what you’re going to get with Inspiral these days, her temperament under suspicion for me, and it is worth noting that her dam, Starscope, wasn't straightforward as she got older.

Tamfana, on the other hand, was impressive in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown last time, but she didn’t really beat much, just a useful bunch in all honesty and she will need to take another step forward now up against some fillies and mares who have been there and done it at Group 1 level.

The one who stands out for me is NASHWA and I was encouraged to hear that this is her intended target (she’s also in the Prix de l’Opera on Sunday). She is a very smart mare at her best, a three-time Group 1 winner who has also finished placed on numerous occasions at the top level.

Nashwa is versatile regards trip, most of her career coming at distances further than a mile, but if you go back and watch her demolition job in the Falmouth Stakes on the July Course last season you will see that she also possesses plenty of speed.

She was very impressive that day, travelling all over her rivals and only having to be pushed out to assert and score by five lengths. Admittedly, the form in behind isn’t anything special, but she went on to be beaten a length or less in the Nassau, Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes on her next three starts and that form isn’t to be sniffed at.

Nashwa was below form in the QEII on her final start last year, but that was a rare poor effort, and I’m inclined not to judge her too harshly on her latest effort in the Dubai Turf at Meydan as she had the widest draw in stall 16 and raced more prominently than she usually is, while she also raced wide and had nothing left to give in the closing stages.

She has reportedly been working well and also had a racecourse gallop last week, so fitness is unlikely to be too much of a concern, and she also has form on soft ground. Hopefully the ground doesn’t get any worse – it is currently raining in Newmarket with the prospect for more on Wednesday, but Thursday, Friday and Saturday are set to be dry.

Nashwa’s form claims are solid and she remains relatively unexposed at a mile, too, so she looks a good bet to me at around the 6/1 mark given the two ahead of her in the market have something to prove or need to step up further.