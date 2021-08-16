Free betting tips Sha Tin Sunday | The Hong Kong File

Graham Cunningham is back with his thoughts on Sha Tin's Sunday card, with Winner Method among his selections.

Chest can set the Gold standard first time out again Several things are clear as week two of a new HK season begins. The big three riders - Zac Purton, Joao Moreira and Karis Teetan – have come out blasting with four winners apiece. British rider Harry Bentley is on the board after snagging a Valley success on Wednesday and has six more chances to shine this weekend. And last week’s Sha Tin winners Nervous Witness, Naboo Attack and Packing Victory all look primed to make more headlines.

Harry Bentley

Hopes of another HK File headline winner disappeared in midweek when Winning Method was withdrawn lame at the gates but we go again at Sha Tin on Sunday and his near namesake and stablemate Winner Method is bound to be popular in the featured Choi Hung Handicap at 10.10. Danny Shum’s gelding thrived in his first season, winning three from five then showing improvement in defeat, and his recent AW trial win was much the fastest of four heats over 1200m that morning. Teetan rides for the first time with Purton aboard stablemate Lucky More but dangers lurk at potentially longer prices and Gold Chest and Trillion Win loom large among them. The muscular Trillion Win is bound to pay his way after showing up boldly in strong handicaps last season but Gold Chest’s claims are every bit as persuasive. Richard Gibson’s gelding, known as Naval Intelligence when winning two from two for Jane Chapple-Hyam in 2018, has a fine record fresh and has dropped to a mark 5lb lower than when swooping late under Chad Schofield to win the equivalent of this contest last year.

Gold Chest

That lower rating indicates that Gold Chest didn’t improve further as the season progressed but he ran several good races in defeat and the presence of several front runners should set the scene nicely for him to come calling late again. Solving the pace issue could also prove half the battle in the concluding Kwun Tong Handicap at 10.45 as several main fancies – including Super Winner and Super Ten - have made their names by going hard and early. My Sugar can also go forward but the canny Purton will probably elect to stalk here on a Jimmy Ting-trained gelding who missed the second half of last season due to a leg issue but looked highly progressive in beating an impressive next-time-out winner in February. He could still be ahead of the game from a mark of 72, while Ima Single Man really got his act together in the closing weeks of last term and has trialled strongly ahead of his reappearance in the Diamond Hill Handicap at 9.35.

Sha Tin Summary R9 (3.10): 6 Gold Chest (Win and Place) (Quinella: 6 Gold Chest, 7 Trillion Win, 10 Winner Method) R10 (10.45): My Sugar