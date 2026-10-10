Our Hong Kong expert Graham Cunningham previews Wednesday's action at Sha Tin.
Blizzard warning as Bustling aims to make amends
The brilliant veteran who leads the HK jockeys’ table has had at least one winner at every meeting this season.
The ambitious young local woman who only arrived on the scene in April has vaulted to second place in the table after her latest double at Sha Tin on Sunday.
An Aussie rider who is battling to stay in HK once his current deal expires in February staked his claim as the gallant Raging Blizzard swooped late to land the G2 Premier Bowl.
And the trainer who stuck with Megastar Heart through a series of training problems saw his faith vindicated for the second time in as many weeks when the muscular Megastar Heart set a new Class 3 track record over 1200m.
A suspension means Zac Purton won’t get a chance to extend his winning streak to fifteen meetings in a row this Wednesday, but Nichola Yuen has multiple chances to use her precious 7lb claim to maximum effect and Brenton Avdulla and Caspar Fownes will be aiming high again as the midweek spotlight remains on Sha Tin for a nine-race AW card.
The fact that Avdulla only has two rides shows how tough it can be for riders in HK, but BUSTLING CITY is one of them and David Hayes’s fiery front runner bids to make amends for a shock defeat in the Hebe Hill Handicap at 2.15.
Bustling City was sent off at 1.4 to confirm the promise of a runaway reappearance win earlier this month only to be run down by the gambled-on Kempes close home.
Avdulla has suggested the inside line was riding slower than usual that day, but I suspect the fact that Bustling City was pressured into going very hard in the early stages played the key role in his defeat.
Either way, this gelding still looks well treated having been raised 2lb to a mark of 76. Blazing Wind and Sky Cap look likely Quinella lads, but Bustling City has the inside gate and will be tough to peg back if Avdulla rations his energy a little more smoothly this time.
The rest of Wednesday’s card looks tough – and caution looks the best policy for the most part – but Central Bank, Mega Captain and Dragon Air Force all have something to recommend them.
Recent course and distance winner Armour War Eagle heads the weights for the 12.45, while Raging Warrior is a potential improver after coming home strongly for third on his debut last month.
But CENTRAL BANK is another potential improver in this trappy Class 4.
David Eustace’s gelding has caught the eye travelling strongly in two AW runs this autumn, finishing just behind Raging Warrior on the first occasion then losing all momentum close home when challenging for a place in the race won by Armour War Eagle.
A 6lb pull with the Eagle will help, as will the likelihood of a strong pace, and Central Bank looks a live player at a price in a race where quite a few of the field look hard to fancy.
Lack of pace is most unlikely to be an issue in another class 4 dash at 1.45, as Honest Witness has been blazing the trail on turf under Britney Wong and Giant Leap will be keeping her company under fellow apprentice Yuen.
Giant Leap looks bound to go well again having been caught close home in the Armour War Eagle race, but MEGA CAPTAIN is another to have on your side here.
True, Dennis Yip’s gelding was almost two lengths behind Giant Leap when sent off 2.7 favourite under Purton two weeks ago, but that reappearance ought to bring him on and a return to the form he showed to win here in June should put Mega Captain bang there when it matters under Vincent Ho.
Now to a complex finale – the Pyramid Hill Handicap at 2.50 – that features all sorts of notable angles.
Top Dragon brings a touch of class on his AW debut after some luckless runs on turf, while proven AW performer Gorgeous Win has the valuable advantage of Yuen’s claim for the first time and All Round Winner, Nezha and Dragon Air Force are fit and firing after fighting out a dramatic three-way go over course and distance.
In short, this is a wide-open nightcap, but Dragon Air Force is back to a fair mark, just 2lb higher than when winning here in January. He looked right back to that level last time, running on strongly when squeezed close home, and smoother sailing should make him a key player under Matt Chadwick.
Wednesday’s Sha Tin Selections
12.45: Central Bank (EW)
1.45: Mega Captain
2.15: Bustling City
2.50: Dragon Air Force (EW)
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