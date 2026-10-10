Hall hits 700 as Hayes prepares for Everest challenge

There’s a distinct Australian theme to the Hong Kong headlines this week.

Veteran handler David Hall celebrated his 700th HK winner when Ka Ying Attack charged up the rail to land Sha Tin’s Sunday finale under Matthew Poon.

Fellow Aussie import Megastar Heart had Caspar Fownes eyeing bigger and better things after shrugging off multiple training problems to bolt up under Luke Ferraris.

David Hayes feels superstar sprinter Ka Ying Rising is “ten per cent better” than last year as he bids to extend his spectacular winning streak to 22 with a repeat win from stall 11 in The Everest.

And fears of a testing track for the world’s highest rated horse could be easing, with a wet Tuesday set to be followed by better weather in Sydney for the run-up to the big day at Randwick on Saturday.

Back in Hong Kong, track debates at Happy Valley have centred around a so-called bias in favour of those who challenge on the outside off the final bend.

Vincent Ho has taken the wide road with great success at the Valley of late and he will be aiming to do so again on Le Zonda (aka Beckman when a dual winner for Ger Lyons) in the Class 2 feature at 2.10.

Pierre Ng’s gelding clearly possesses a telling finish and five of Wednesday’s rivals were behind when he swooped for a third consecutive Valley success last month.

That potent burst could help him offset an 8lb hike but 2.7 looks a tight enough price and course and distance winner Silvery Breeze – unable to challenge from a wide gate four weeks ago – can do much better under Zac Purton with that first run behind him.

Vincent and Zac could be key players again in the Gage Handicap at 3.15 as Fortunate Son and China Win lock horns for the third time this season.

Fortunate Son is looking to make it 3-0 in their running battle and he’s clearly better than ever after bounding clear of a useful field on his latest start.

But it’s worth noting that Cody Mo’s gelding seemed to relish being held up in a strongly run race that night.