Our Hong Kong expert Graham Cunningham previews Wednesday's at Happy Valley and looks ahead to Ka Ying Rising's bid for more Everest glory.
Hall hits 700 as Hayes prepares for Everest challenge
There’s a distinct Australian theme to the Hong Kong headlines this week.
Veteran handler David Hall celebrated his 700th HK winner when Ka Ying Attack charged up the rail to land Sha Tin’s Sunday finale under Matthew Poon.
Fellow Aussie import Megastar Heart had Caspar Fownes eyeing bigger and better things after shrugging off multiple training problems to bolt up under Luke Ferraris.
David Hayes feels superstar sprinter Ka Ying Rising is “ten per cent better” than last year as he bids to extend his spectacular winning streak to 22 with a repeat win from stall 11 in The Everest.
And fears of a testing track for the world’s highest rated horse could be easing, with a wet Tuesday set to be followed by better weather in Sydney for the run-up to the big day at Randwick on Saturday.
Back in Hong Kong, track debates at Happy Valley have centred around a so-called bias in favour of those who challenge on the outside off the final bend.
Vincent Ho has taken the wide road with great success at the Valley of late and he will be aiming to do so again on Le Zonda (aka Beckman when a dual winner for Ger Lyons) in the Class 2 feature at 2.10.
Pierre Ng’s gelding clearly possesses a telling finish and five of Wednesday’s rivals were behind when he swooped for a third consecutive Valley success last month.
That potent burst could help him offset an 8lb hike but 2.7 looks a tight enough price and course and distance winner Silvery Breeze – unable to challenge from a wide gate four weeks ago – can do much better under Zac Purton with that first run behind him.
Vincent and Zac could be key players again in the Gage Handicap at 3.15 as Fortunate Son and China Win lock horns for the third time this season.
Fortunate Son is looking to make it 3-0 in their running battle and he’s clearly better than ever after bounding clear of a useful field on his latest start.
But it’s worth noting that Cody Mo’s gelding seemed to relish being held up in a strongly run race that night.
A 9lb hike will pose a new question if the pace isn’t as searching this time and the fact that Purton is back aboard China Win – who has a 10lb pull with the winner after racing close to the pace when fourth – looks significant for the Hayes runner.
Now to a couple of horses who ran very well in defeat last time, doing more than enough to suggest they should go close in the Elgin Handicap (12.35) and the Harbour View Handicap (15.50) respectively.
Fortunate Son’s stablemate SHOOTING TO TOP opened his account over the Valley’s extended mile in April and has caught the eye several times since, including when second to the progressive Akermanis Gold on his reappearance.
Akermanis Gold has a chance to polish that form in the 12.05 and Shooting To Win – who deserves an upgrade for keeping on willingly after being forced to race wider than ideal – still looks nicely treated after being left on a mark of 56 by the handicapper.
John Size is making a typically sedate start to the season – with just two winners from 43 runners so far – but that strike rate should improve before long and WUKONG JEWELLERY has plenty to recommend him in the finale.
One of just two runners on the night for his 13-time champion handler, this gelding showed improvement to finish second on his final start at Sha Tin last season and confirmed that progress when third at the Valley on his reappearance.
There were no excuses that night, but Wukong Jewellery looks ideally drawn in stall 2 and Andrea Atzeni, who rode a double on Sunday, should be able to stalk on the inner and bring him with a telling challenge if the leaders begin to flag.
Wednesday’s Valley Views
12.35: Shooting to Top
3.50: Wukong Jewellery
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