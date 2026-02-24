J-Mac in awe as ageless Warrior excels again

A fourth consecutive QEII Cup success on April 26th is the next target and Danny Shum’s evergreen 2022 Derby hero will seal HK’s Triple Crown if he ends his season by winning the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup in May.

The remarkable Romantic Warrior recorded his 13th G1 success in runaway style, prompting his rider James McDonald to say: “I just cherish the moment every time I hop on him.”

A vintage Rolls Royce and a stylish Bentley were in the fast lane at Sha Tin Sunday as ROMANTIC WARRIOR and STORMY GROVE sealed victory in the Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup and the Hong Kong Classic Cup.

Stormy Grove will never be mentioned in the same breath as Romantic Warrior, but Frankie Lor’s 21-1 shot punched his ticket to this year’s Derby on March 22nd with a powerful charge from the rear in the second leg of the Classic Series.

True, there were excuses for better fancied rivals, as the winner’s stablemate Numbers went off harder than ideal and 2.5 favourite Little Paradise never looked like recovering from the heavy traffic problems he shrugged off in winning the Classic Mile.

But Stormy Grove and Bentley are clearly thriving at the right time and the 33-year-old Englishman reflected on an “extremely special” success by saying “to do it the way he did was pretty breathtaking.”

Jerry Chau was another to enjoy a Super Sunday, sealing a treble when Emblazon made it five from six in the nightcap, but Karis Teetan remains stuck in Dubai with trainer Chris So and over 20 HKJC staff after Sing Dragon’s defeat on Meydan’s Super Saturday card.

Legend in the making

Now to a midweek card at Happy Valley that looks very tricky, with two Class 5s, four Class 4s and a trio of Class 3s that feature a few old favourites.

The Romantic Warrior silks are back at the city track when Romantic Gladiator – aka Amakhala Warrior when winning at Haydock and York for William Knight last summer - makes his HK debut in the 1.15.

But SPORTS LEGEND and SYMBOL OF STRENGTH are the pair to focus on here.

Sports Legend was impressive at the Valley over Christmas and still looks very fairly treated based on his fine second under Angus Chung in a warm race three weeks ago.

Another bold bid looks assured while Symbol Of Success – third in the 2024 Gimcrack for Adrian Keatley – is 0-8 since joining Frankie Lor but is well worth a saver based on several solid efforts at this level.

’Cause I gotta have Faith