Ka Ying Rising romps to the top of the world rankings

Step forward Vincent Ho, who stole the show with a Happy Valley treble in midweek ahead of a Sha Tin Sunday card that asks punters a host of tricky questions.

KYR needs another five wins to match another HK legend’s record of 26 successes and the man who partnered GOLDEN SIXTY to all those wins has started the new season as he means to go on.

His new rating puts him on a par with top-class performers like Baaeed, Harbinger and Equinox, while only Sea The Stars (136), Flightline (140) and the peerless Frankel (140) have ranked higher in the history of the LWBRR.

David Hayes’s gelding has surpassed the previous best mark set by a sprinter of 132 set by Aussie heroine Black Caviar in 2011.

Timeform have had him atop the global pile for a year, and the LONGINES World’s Best Racehorse Rankings handicappers have followed suit by awarding KA YING RISING a mark of 135 for his 21st consecutive win in last Sunday’s HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup.

I’ve fallen for LUCY IN THE SKY a time or two without success, but the fact that Nichola Yuen can use her 10lb claim on him in the Oi Tung Handicap at 10:10 looks notable.

Chill Buddy and Thunder Kit loom as probable dangers in this valuable Class 3 and Savvy Brilliant is good enough to go close at this level once he stops blowing the start.

But Lucy In The Sky makes his own luck on the sharp end.

Down to a handy rating 71 from a peak of 79, he moved powerfully in front for a long way on his return to action last Sunday. The decision to go on the quick backup looks sensible and Yuen’s hefty claim can help him set them all a target if he finds a similar rhythm.

Time for another State occasion?

How do you price a horse who bolts up over 1200m on his HK debut then reappears from a 12lb higher mark under much faster conditions back at the minimum distance?

That’s the conundrum when Solid State lines up for the Wah Fu Handicap at 09:35 and it looks like Frankie Lor’s gelding is going to go off at 1.8 or thereabouts.

There’s no question Solid State left a deep impression in early July, dominating from start to finish on a wet track and powering over five lengths clear of useful rivals in a time that compared very well with the other 1200m races on the card.

Alexis Badel will be keen to keep things simple from his draw against the stand rail and it looks like he’s chosen Solid State ahead of Lucky Candy, who went close on all his last three starts last season.

But Lucky Candy and Fast Responder are just two of several proven forces over this course and distance. Sha Tin’s straight track tends to throw up more than its share of good things who get turned over and, all things considered, I’m content to watch and learn with the latest one.

And then a Hero comes along?

The other race over the straight 1000m course on Sunday – namely the Hing Wah Handicap at 06:30 – presents a much more open market with three key players vying for favouritism.

Ruby Thrive is on the up after chasing home an improver on opening day last Sunday, while Looking Bright was hit and miss last season but is well drawn in stall 12 and looks an equally plausible Quinella candidate.

But it could pay to take a chance on HANDSOME HERO here.

Brett Crawford’s Aussie import failed to land a blow behind Looking Bright in a May trial, but he’s won three of them since, looking a bit better than the average 52-rated newcomer, and he looks sharp enough to have a big say at the first time of asking.

Going for Gold?

Run Run Smart and Meaningful Dragon look set to force a searching gallop in the concluding Yiu Tung Handicap at 10:45 and it makes sense to focus on closers as a result.

Nyx Gluck clicked with Purton aboard for the first time in July and the champ is aboard again after a trial win, while Big Return progressed well last term and Flow Water Flow is a dual winner over further with the scope to progress again this season.

But WINNING GOLD looks a fair win and place option.

Chris So’s gelding has dropped from a mark of 78 to 66 since finishing second in the corresponding race on this card last year. He picked up the silver medal again on two of his last three starts, coming home strongly from a good way back, and a fast pace here should suit him ideally on the back of a handy recent trial success.

Sunday’s Sha Tin Selections

06:30: Handsome Hero

10:10: Lucy In The Sky

10:45: Winning Gold (EW)