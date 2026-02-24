Numbers add up for Classic Cup

Old kings and young pretenders abound on a significant weekend Sha Tin card, with a vital piece of the BMW Hong Kong Derby puzzle awaiting as the exciting LITTLE PARADISE and NUMBERS clash in the Hong Kong Classic Cup at 08.45.

Official ratings are far from the sole guide when trying to assess the potential of progressive four-year-olds, but this pair have laid down persuasive markers in reaching marks of 103 and 100 respectively this season.

That puts them a few pounds clear of the other twelve hopefuls for the second leg of the Classic Series showpiece and the menu has added spice because it sets up as a duel between a powerful front runner and a thrilling holdup horse.

Zac Purton chose Brazilian G1 winner Sagacious Life in the Classic Cup and was left with severe windburn as former partner Little Paradise exploded out of traffic under Vincent Ho, producing a striking 22.51s to make eight of Sunday’s rivals look pedestrian.

Numbers is plotting a different Derby route but this Aussie import – a proven stayer having finished second in the Queensland Derby – has left an equally strong impression in making all to beat smart older rivals in a Class 2 and a G3 over 2000m and then Sunday’s distance of 1800m.

The market usually sways towards the flashy speed merchant rather than the stout stayer in cases like this and Sunday’s contest looks no exception, with Little Paradise forecast to go off at around 2.7 and Numbers nudging 4.5 overnight.

But there’s a lot to be said for resolute galloping when it’s combined with intelligent pace judgement and Derek Leung has established a strong rapport with Numbers, allowing him to use his long stride to maximum advantage.

Little Paradise is unquestionably a huge danger. Only a good horse can settle a Classic Mile like he did, but Numbers will make his own luck at a slightly bigger price and he won’t be an easy horse to pass over a trip that suits him very well indeed.

Trial worth noting as Round 5 approaches