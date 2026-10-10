Nichola the Rising Force as homegrown stars head to the Valley

They’re wheeling out the superstars again for the Longines International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley on December 9th.

Previous winners Purton, Moreira, Moore, Barzalona and Lemaire will top the bill, while a potent Euro challenge will be bolstered by William Buick, Saffie Osborne and Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Osborne will arrive in HK on a six-week contract next week, swiftly followed by Browne McMonagle and Rossa Ryan, while some reports suggest Hollie Doyle could be heading east again this winter after a five-month absence caused by a broken leg.

Competition for rides will be fierce in the run-up to Christmas, but HK’s homegrown riders are thriving and, with Purton suspended, NICHOLA YUEN heads to Happy Valley on Sunday as clear second in the jockeys’ table after a memorable midweek night at Sha Tin.

Yuen sealed an AW treble with a dynamic effort on Giant Leap for her boss Ricky Yiu and the veteran handler provides his ace 7lb claimer with another chance to shine at the Valley’s annual weekend fixture when Rising Force meets familiar foes in the featured Kwangtung Handicap Cup at 8.10.

Rising Force is fresh from an honourable third – just behind Turquoise Velocity and just ahead of Jumbo Treasure – behind subsequent good winner Ka Ying Attack at Sha Tin three weeks ago.

There’s very little between the trio on that showing but Rising Force ran very well on his sole previous visit to the Valley. He also has the marked advantage of Yuen’s 7lb claim for the first time and that could prove decisive once things get serious off the final bend.

James Cummings has given Yuen another opportunity to continue her hot streak when the bang-in-form Falcon Hunter bids to take advantage of an inside draw in Sunday’s opener at 4.45, while Caspar Fownes has engaged her to help offset the 7lb rise that Super Sixty incurred for a fluent recent Valley success in the Shantou Handicap at 6.15.

And the woman of the moment is a notable booking for Prestige Good in the Zhuhai Handicap at 9.15.

The Boom Box well fancied to exploit a plummeting mark in this valuable Class 3 after a luckless recent fifth and Master Lucky appeals as a live longshot after paying the price for going into battle against the fast-improving Packing Fighter last time.

But DAZZLING FIT, PRESTIGE GOOD and FLYING FORTRESS top the short list.