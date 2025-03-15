Free betting tips for Sha Tin | The Hong Kong File

Size on a roll as Derby build-up continues

It must feel good to be John Size at present.

The veteran Aussie has a dozen HK championships to his credit and is looking well placed to land another after moving two clear of David Hayes with a Happy Valley double on Wednesday.

Size will also be triple handed in the BMW Hong Kong Derby, with midweek winner Beauty Alliance punching a late ticket to join stablemates Bundle

Award and Royal Ascot winner Mickley in next week’s showpiece.

Saturday’s Sha Tin card doesn’t have the depth of some weekend cards but Size has a strong hand with Lifeline Express, Juneau Pride and Sky Jewellery looking set to head the market for the last three races of the day.

Spirit worth a second look

First up is Lifeline Express, who bids to shed his tag as one of HK’s unluckiest horses in the Angelonia Handicap at 8.35.

Not many handicappers lose four races by a head or less in the same season but this gelding has, most recently when coming home strongly yet just too late again three weeks ago.

Another bold effort looks assured from a 2lb higher mark but Lifeline Express has been testing the patience of his followers and LO PAN SPIRIT is another worth noting at much longer odds.

Jimmy Ting’s gelding finished a little over five lengths behind Lifeline Express on his latest start – never landing a blow from gate 13 – but he’s better judged on his previous third here and a repeat of that form will give him a fair chance at a decent price as Richard Kingscote seeks a first HK success.

Progressive Pride on parade again

Benton Avdulla’s link with Size is flourishing in Zac Purton’s absence and the upwardly mobile Aussie gets the ride on a couple of typical Size improvers in two divisions of the Class 3 Cosmos Handicap.

JUNEAU PRIDE has progressed steadily with each of his six HK starts, breaking his duck in January then

beating subsequent scorer Armour War Eagle in a good finish over course and distance last month.

A 6lb rise for that asks a new question and Kaholo Angel – given a break since enduring a tough trip on his latest start – looks the one for saver and Quinella purposes.

But Juneau Pride is travelling like a horse with more to give at present and stall 2 looks ideal as he bids to help Avdulla cement his place in third on the jockeys’ ladder in the penultimate race at 9.10.

Reach for the Skies in fiery finale