Free betting tips for Sha Tin on Tuesday for the Hong Kong File

Our Hong Kong expert Graham Cunningham takes a look at Tuesday's Sha Tin card live on Sky Sports Racing.

Old and new thriving as a Legend moves on

Ellis Wong salutes his first treble

Just five meetings to go in the HK racing season and a couple of grizzled veterans and two new boys are making the news. Zac Purton has an eighth jockeys’ championship in the bag after a Sha Tin treble on Saturday, while Tony Cruz was all smiles after Beauty Waves made a winning debut under his care in the featured sprint. Ellis Wong enjoyed a red-letter day with his first treble and will remain good value with a 5lb claim. David Eustace continued his fine form with a double before telling Jack Dawling of Idol Horse that he will take charge of GLITTERING LEGEND before long. HK’s sole English handler will be dreaming of the 2026 Derby given that the Too Darn Hot gelding won four from seven for the Fanshawe stable, earning a Timeform rating of 108p by finishing third in the Hampton Court Stakes recently. Eustace now has inherited Massive Sovereign from Dennis Yip and must have been delighted with the way that last year’s Derby hero eased to the front in a Tuesday morning trial. And the 32-year-old supplies the headline horse for Tuesday’s public holiday card when the exciting LIGHT YEARS CHARM heads back to the 1400m start at Sha Tin for the Hong Kong Reunification Cup at 11.00. Charm on the offensive

Light Years Charm and Zac Purton

This muscular Aussie import has thrived in his first HK campaign, progressing from a mark of 64 to 93 with three wins under Purton, the latest a snug defeat of a smart field just over three weeks ago. It’s well chronicled that he misses the break – a habit that can prove costly as a young horse climbs the ladder - but Light Years Charm is plenty sharp in the closing stages and peeled off rapid closing splits of 22.1s and 22.37s for his latest success. Regular front runner Healthy Happy should supply the pace, while Euro imports Taj Dragon, Young Champion, Soleil Fighter, Lo Rider and Mickley add further depth to a handicap with over £260,000 on offer. But price is the key with Light Years Charm. An 8lb hike poses him another question, and he could get a fair way back from stall 10, but all the same he has a great deal in his favour, so much so that 2-1 or bigger would represent reasonable value. Dash for the cash Now to one strong favourite with loads to recommend him and two others with solid chances in trappy sprint handicaps. The book of rides Purton would want another go at this season is a slim volume but it might include the one he gave to LUNAR DASH when Mark Newnham’s gelding made his debut last month. Lunar Dash was backed down to even money for that Class 4 but Zac clearly didn’t want to give the freewheeling Wonderstar too much rope and the pair ended up duelling down the straight only to set things up for Perfectday to swoop late. Wonderstar provides the heat again here and it will be fascinating to see how Purton reacts. But Lunar Dash, who bolted up from the front in a recent trial, looks much better than a 53-rated handicapper. The market won’t miss him but normal improvement ought to make him mighty hard to beat in the Serving The Community Handicap at 10.30. Keep on Da Sunny side

Andrea Atzeni