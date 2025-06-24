Free betting tips for Sha Tin on Tuesday for the Hong Kong File

Our Hong Kong expert Graham Cunningham takes a look at Tuesday's Sha Tin card live on Sky Sports Racing.
Old and new thriving as a Legend moves on
Just five meetings to go in the HK racing season and a couple of grizzled veterans and two new boys are making the news.
Zac Purton has an eighth jockeys’ championship in the bag after a Sha Tin treble on Saturday, while Tony Cruz was all smiles after Beauty Waves made a winning debut under his care in the featured sprint.
Ellis Wong enjoyed a red-letter day with his first treble and will remain good value with a 5lb claim.
David Eustace continued his fine form with a double before telling Jack Dawling of Idol Horse that he will take charge of GLITTERING LEGEND before long.
HK’s sole English handler will be dreaming of the 2026 Derby given that the Too Darn Hot gelding won four from seven for the Fanshawe stable, earning a Timeform rating of 108p by finishing third in the Hampton Court Stakes recently.
Eustace now has inherited Massive Sovereign from Dennis Yip and must have been delighted with the way that last year’s Derby hero eased to the front in a Tuesday morning trial.
And the 32-year-old supplies the headline horse for Tuesday’s public holiday card when the exciting LIGHT YEARS CHARM heads back to the 1400m start at Sha Tin for the Hong Kong Reunification Cup at 11.00.
Charm on the offensive
This muscular Aussie import has thrived in his first HK campaign, progressing from a mark of 64 to 93 with three wins under Purton, the latest a snug defeat of a smart field just over three weeks ago.
It’s well chronicled that he misses the break – a habit that can prove costly as a young horse climbs the ladder - but Light Years Charm is plenty sharp in the closing stages and peeled off rapid closing splits of 22.1s and 22.37s for his latest success.
Regular front runner Healthy Happy should supply the pace, while Euro imports Taj Dragon, Young Champion, Soleil Fighter, Lo Rider and Mickley add further depth to a handicap with over £260,000 on offer.
But price is the key with Light Years Charm. An 8lb hike poses him another question, and he could get a fair way back from stall 10, but all the same he has a great deal in his favour, so much so that 2-1 or bigger would represent reasonable value.
Dash for the cash
Now to one strong favourite with loads to recommend him and two others with solid chances in trappy sprint handicaps.
The book of rides Purton would want another go at this season is a slim volume but it might include the one he gave to LUNAR DASH when Mark Newnham’s gelding made his debut last month.
Lunar Dash was backed down to even money for that Class 4 but Zac clearly didn’t want to give the freewheeling Wonderstar too much rope and the pair ended up duelling down the straight only to set things up for Perfectday to swoop late.
Wonderstar provides the heat again here and it will be fascinating to see how Purton reacts.
But Lunar Dash, who bolted up from the front in a recent trial, looks much better than a 53-rated handicapper. The market won’t miss him but normal improvement ought to make him mighty hard to beat in the Serving The Community Handicap at 10.30.
Keep on Da Sunny side
Bitter experience shows that you can never have everything in life and stall 1 isn’t ideal for SUNNY DA BEST in the Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup at 12.05.
But it might not be a deal breaker.
Chris So’s gelding has spent most of his career over 1200m and 1400m, but he has plenty of speed and ran a belter on his 1000m debut last time, travelling sweetly in midfield then coming home strongly to bustle up Majestic Express and Fast Responder.
The first two are back again, while La Forza is on a retrieval mission after flopping last time and Whizz Kid has been well backed overnight as he drops to Class 3 for the first time since 2022.
But Andrea Atzeni should have plenty of pace to run at on Sunny Da Best once he switches left to track the pack. And if the leaders flag late on then this likeable gelding from an in-form yard should give his followers another good run at a decent price.
Heart of the Matters
Lastly, a few words on a British import who clicked in some style five weeks ago.
A useful sprinter for Ralph Beckett at two and three, MATTERS MOST dropped from 69-51 after failing to trouble the judge on his first ten HK starts.
But with blinkers fitted and Ellis’s claim to lighten the load he looked a different horse on his latest start, bounding clear of Class 4 rivals and winning with plenty in hand.
A 10lb rise takes him back to Class 3 and you always wonder whether blinkers will have quite such a galvanising effect the second time around.
Those concerns will probably be enough to stop me backing Matters Most – but they won’t stop him going well if he’s in the same frame of mind again.
Tuesday’s Sha Tin Selections
10.30: Lunar Dash
12.05: Sunny Da Best (EW)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.