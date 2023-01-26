It’s a high stakes shootout that will resonate around the racing world.

Golden Sixty takes on Romantic Warrior and California Spangle at Sha Tin on Sunday and the Stewards’ Cup could prove one of the greatest races in HK history. Last week’s World’s Best Racehorse Rankings placed the trio firmly among the world’s elite and Graham Cunningham examines the key questions surrounding a £1.2m contest that will be live on Sky Sports racing at 8.05 GMT.

Why is Sunday’s race so significant? Because it involves three trainers – Francis Lui, Tony Cruz and Danny Shum – who are HK through and through; because it involves three riders – Vincent Ho, Zac Purton and Karis Teetan – with world-class skills and contrasting personalities; but most of all because it brings together three truly exceptional horses who are all capable of having the final say if the cards fall their way. What do the ratings say? Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior were awarded marks of 124 at last week’s WBR ceremony, while California Spangle was just a pound behind on 123. Meanwhile, the HKJC handicappers have GS and RW on 130 with the Spangle on 129. You get the picture – there is practically nothing between them. What do the head to heads say? Romantic Warrior shaded California Spangle 2-1 in last year’s Four-Year-Old Classic Series, the latest by a head in a vintage Derby; California Spangle is 2-1 down to Golden Sixty but floored the dual Horse of the Year by a neck in a thrilling HK Mile last month; and Sunday will be the first time Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior have ever crossed swords. Is Golden Sixty beginning to lose a step?

Golden Sixty limbers up under Vincent Ho in a pre-dawn spin (Alex Evers for HKJC)

Now here’s a testing one. The Golden boy has lost three of his last six having won 19 of his first 20 and he was turned over as one of the shortest priced favs in history in last year’s Stewards’ Cup. But Golden Sixty hardly looked a fading force when forging clear of California Spangle in the Champions Mile last April and he was conceding 5lb to the youngster when ripping home in 21.32s to win the Jockey Club Mile in November. So what’s the problem? Maybe there isn’t one. Golden Sixty has been a world leader for three years now and his career record – with six G1 scores and £12.6m in prize money – means his place among HK’s all-time greats is assured. But, for all that he ran on gallantly in the HK Mile, Golden Sixty couldn’t deliver the explosive turn of foot he’s renowned for. The fact he came up just short against a dangerous younger rival doesn’t bother me much. But his closing split of 22.98s was the slowest he’s ever recorded in 13 runs over a mile – and that’s puzzling. Can the Spangle confirm HK Mile form?

HK Mile winner California Spangle looked a picture this morning at Sha Tin. #HKracing pic.twitter.com/Fet38u2hp1 — Evers (@A_Evers) January 26, 2023

Much will depend on the pace setup and Purton holds the key. The clinical Aussie will be aware of the fine line he needs to tread. Go slow and he runs the risk of Golden Sixty reprising his JC Mile swoop; go hard and it could help Romantic Warrior roll over the top. Anything is possible but something like the HK Mile scenario – namely a tepid 25s opener followed by a stronger middle 800m of around 45s – is plausible. The Spangle can run home in under 23s off those fractions – and if he does the rest will have to work to get past him. Why is Romantic Warrior coming back to a mile? Because owners and trainers of HK stars seldom duck a challenge; because Sunday’s race was in the mix even before he thrashed a global field in the 2000m HK Cup; and because connections are eyeing a £1m Triple Crown Bonus bonus if he becomes the first horse since River Verdon (1994) to land the Stewards’ Cup (1600m), the HK Gold Cup (2000m) and the Champions & Chater Cup (2400m) in the same season. And will he be fully effective over the shorter trip?

Romantic Warrior gallops under Karis Teetan (Alex Evers for HKJC)

That’s the key question. My first instinct was to be sceptical about his ability to produce a peak performance stepping back in distance but the HK Cup video forced me to think again. From the speed he showed out of the gate to the way he tanked along before surging well clear under James McDonald in the straight, Romantic Warrior simply looked like a horse who is just getting better and better. His presence in Sunday’s race adds a compelling dimension – and the specialist milers are in for the fight of their lives if he’s on their tails entering the final furlong. What do recent barrier trials tell us? They don’t pay out on anything that happens in the morning but it’s still worth noting what the Big Three have been up to since HKIR day. Danny Shum gave Romantic Warrior a sharpener over 1000m on the turf and the result was a snug success against useful sprint handicappers. California Spangle and Golden Sixty bumped into each other yet again in a 1200m AW trial last week, the former breezing through steady early fractions to make all, the latter being pushed out to come home strongly for second. How will they bet? Romantic Warrior was a rock solid 1.8 chance against several high-class Japanese raiders in the HK Cup and those who lumped on won’t be deserting him. Golden Sixty jumped at 1.5 in the HK Mile (he hasn’t started odds against for almost three years), while California Spangle was a solid 3.2 chance when defeating the champ. You may well sense I’m dipping a toe before diving in here. It’s a tough one but I reckon the Warrior will be jolly – probably 2.5 at a guess – with Sixty and Spangle at around 2.9 and 3.3 respectively.

And the winner of the Stewards’ Cup is…… Three kings are in play but only one can emerge as the ace. It might be Cali Spangle if Purton calls the tune and it could be Golden Sixty if the old champ rediscovers the zip that has settled so many arguments. Romantic Warrior, with Karis Teetan back aboard after suffering illness issues before Christmas, has something to prove at a mile compared to his two main rivals. But that’s the one and only doubt. It takes a world-class horse to run away with a HK Cup like Romantic Warrior did. The man who bought him for the HKJC, Michael Kinane, has long felt he can shine over shorter distances. And I suspect he’s bang on the money.