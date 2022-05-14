Graham Cunningham marks your card for Sunday's Sha Tin action live on Sky Sports Racing.

Cruz seeking to join Size in 1400 Club

John Size

The midweek storms have abated and some of HK’s biggest names are taking a carpe diem approach. Eleven-times champ John Size did exactly that at the Valley on Wednesday when the aptly-named Seizing The Moment gave him his 1400th training success and the Aussie veteran’s old rival Tony Cruz needs one more winner to reach the same milestone at Sha Tin on Sunday. South African youngster Lyle Hewitson continued his hot streak with another double at the Valley, while Zac Purton trails Joao Moreira by five in the race for the title but knows that opportunity knocks as the Magic Man starts a two-meeting suspension. Purton poised to pounce on Sauvestre

Zac Purton

Purton has several strong chances among a full book of ten Sunday rides and, as is often the case, the question for punters is whether to opt for the obvious or the value alternative. SAUVESTRE is the logical choice for the Devon Handicap at 10.10 and Frankie Lor’s gelding clearly has plenty in his favour after a decisive course and distance success and two solid placed efforts. Lor needs every winner he can get as he battles his old boss Size for the trainers’ title. Sauvestre’s no good thing with several in-form rivals ranged against him but he’s consistent with conditions to suit and the Lor team are holding their form well as the title battle enters its final quarter. Brilliant to show the Way

Alexis Badel returns in triumph

Purton partners another leading contender when Solid Impact lines up for the closing Cornwall Handicap at 10.45 and David Hall’s gelding is in good shape after running all-the way-winner Reve Parisien to a neck here three weeks ago. A 3lb pull gives Solid Impact sound claims of reversing that form but Size saddles an interesting runner in BRILLIANT WAY, who found his speed blunted on a wet track last time but had caught the eye staying on strongly to split Buzzinga and Packing Treadmill on his previous start. That form looks very solid by Class 3 standards and, with a good pace on the cards, Brilliant Way looks capable of showing that he’s ready to go very close from a mark of 64 under French star Alexis Badel.

