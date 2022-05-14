Graham Cunningham marks your card for Sunday's Sha Tin action live on Sky Sports Racing.
The midweek storms have abated and some of HK’s biggest names are taking a carpe diem approach.
Eleven-times champ John Size did exactly that at the Valley on Wednesday when the aptly-named Seizing The Moment gave him his 1400th training success and the Aussie veteran’s old rival Tony Cruz needs one more winner to reach the same milestone at Sha Tin on Sunday.
South African youngster Lyle Hewitson continued his hot streak with another double at the Valley, while Zac Purton trails Joao Moreira by five in the race for the title but knows that opportunity knocks as the Magic Man starts a two-meeting suspension.
Purton has several strong chances among a full book of ten Sunday rides and, as is often the case, the question for punters is whether to opt for the obvious or the value alternative.
SAUVESTRE is the logical choice for the Devon Handicap at 10.10 and Frankie Lor’s gelding clearly has plenty in his favour after a decisive course and distance success and two solid placed efforts.
Lor needs every winner he can get as he battles his old boss Size for the trainers’ title. Sauvestre’s no good thing with several in-form rivals ranged against him but he’s consistent with conditions to suit and the Lor team are holding their form well as the title battle enters its final quarter.
Purton partners another leading contender when Solid Impact lines up for the closing Cornwall Handicap at 10.45 and David Hall’s gelding is in good shape after running all-the way-winner Reve Parisien to a neck here three weeks ago.
A 3lb pull gives Solid Impact sound claims of reversing that form but Size saddles an interesting runner in BRILLIANT WAY, who found his speed blunted on a wet track last time but had caught the eye staying on strongly to split Buzzinga and Packing Treadmill on his previous start.
That form looks very solid by Class 3 standards and, with a good pace on the cards, Brilliant Way looks capable of showing that he’s ready to go very close from a mark of 64 under French star Alexis Badel.
The rest of Sunday’s card looks tough from a punting viewpoint but it might pay to keep an eye on FIGHTING STAR and Badel in the Dorset Handicap at 8.35.
This Aussie import didn’t click for Douglas Whyte and David Hayes but he’s dropped a long way in the weights and showed much more dash on his fourth start for Dennis Yip last month, bounding clear off the home turn only to be run down in the last 200m.
A quickfire mid-race split of 22.08s suggests that Badel asked Fighting Star to do a bit too much too early that day. A more measured ride this time looks the order of the day.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.