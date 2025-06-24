Free betting tips for Sha Tin on Saturday for the Hong Kong File

Our Hong Kong expert Graham Cunningham takes a look at Saturday's Sha Tin card live on Sky Sports Racing.
Valley pile-up ends Hewitson’s season
Precious few punters are immune to wondering what might have been.
This scribbler was no exception at Happy Valley in midweek, with two each way fancies finishing second and another bolting up unbacked, but a dramatic pile-up in the feature event made such selfish notions seem irrelevant.
Seasons Wit fell fatally close home when about to go close, badly hampering three horses in behind and leaving his rider Lyle Hewitson with season-ending injuries.
Jerry Chau and Karis Teetan were lucky to escape injury after being unseated from Eternal Fortune and Watch This One but Hewitson, who needs two more winners to reach 150 in HK, faces a tough rehab after sustaining wrist and ankle fractures.
Derby-winning rider Richard Kingscote is heading back to HK after it was announced on Friday that he has been granted a half-season licence that runs until next February but a Sha Tin Saturday card commands the attention this weekend.
Champion jockey Zac Purton has a full book of eleven, including at least eight leading fancies, and solving four key questions will dictate the way things go for most punters.
Can Wunderbar back up?
John Size’s chestnut made it seven wins from 12 runs by beating a strong field over 1200m two weeks ago and faces seven rivals back at the minimum trip in the Pearce Memorial Challenge Cup at 12.35.
Size is confident that the shorter trip won’t be an issue and all his rivals ran moderately or poorly last time.
So where’s the catch? Perhaps there isn’t one, but things are seldom straightforward down the Sha Tin straight track and HORSEPOWER, who pulled too hard at the Valley last time, will make them all go if back to his best under Purton.
A Gentlemen’s persuader?
Early signs suggest Gentlemen Legacy will go off short for the Nam Chung River Handicap at 10.00 and Tony Cruz’s gelding looks ready for this step up to 2000m after two promising seconds at Class 3 level.
But Purton will have to be wary of the fact that Aussie import has hit a flat spot on both his last two starts and BRAVEHEARTS looks an appealing win and place alternative.
Formerly known as The Punisher when landing a G1 in his native Argentina, this gelding has held his form well since winning over course and distance in December.
Purton seems to have jumped ship after partnering him to a staying-on fifth in a strong race last month but this looks a shallower pond and a peak-form Bravehearts can go very close under Matthew Poon here.
Purton’s posse of shorties?
The middle section of Saturday’s card features a clutch of Purton shorties with differing profiles.
Copartner Fleet showed plenty of promise when worn down late on his debut, but he faces a few fellow potential improvers in the 10.30.
Double Win has been knocking hard for a while in Class 4 and has obvious claims with Zac aboard for the first time in the 11.00, while Solid Impact drops to Class 4 for the first time in the 11.30 yet doesn’t appeal as great value if he goes off at 2.5 or shorter.
The consistent RIDING TOGETHER (formerly Cool Dividend for Clive Cox) is a handy each option when Purton partners the progressive Ka Ying Glory in the 1.05, but one of Purton’s most interesting rides comes in the closing Tan Shan River Handicap at 2.15.
Dragon to blow hot again from wide barrier?
Cruz introduces an intriguing newcomer here in Beauty Bolt, who made a winning debut at Dundalk for Joseph O’Brien when known as Thunder Song and has been trialling strongly of late.
Ka Ying Attack is another key player despite a 7lb rise for his emphatic recent all-the-way course and distance success, but TOP DRAGON can trump them all in his hat-trick bid for the bang-in-form Chris So.
Purton didn’t have to work too hard when this gelding bounded clear of Class 4 rivals in April and he progressed again on his Class 3 debut last month, cutting down rivals one by one in the straight to master Super Express as the pair drew clear.
A 7lb rise asks a new question, as does the visitor’s draw in gate 14. But Super Express gave Top Dragon’s form a healthy boost when going close in another hot handicap last week and, with a true pace on the cards, the champion jockey can end what could be an interesting day on a high note.
Saturday’s Sha Tin Selections
- 10.00: Bravehearts (EW)
- 1.05: Riding Together (EW)
- 2.15: Top Dragon
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.