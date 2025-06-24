Free betting tips for Sha Tin on Saturday for the Hong Kong File

Valley pile-up ends Hewitson’s season

Precious few punters are immune to wondering what might have been.

This scribbler was no exception at Happy Valley in midweek, with two each way fancies finishing second and another bolting up unbacked, but a dramatic pile-up in the feature event made such selfish notions seem irrelevant.

Seasons Wit fell fatally close home when about to go close, badly hampering three horses in behind and leaving his rider Lyle Hewitson with season-ending injuries.

Jerry Chau and Karis Teetan were lucky to escape injury after being unseated from Eternal Fortune and Watch This One but Hewitson, who needs two more winners to reach 150 in HK, faces a tough rehab after sustaining wrist and ankle fractures.

Derby-winning rider Richard Kingscote is heading back to HK after it was announced on Friday that he has been granted a half-season licence that runs until next February but a Sha Tin Saturday card commands the attention this weekend.

Champion jockey Zac Purton has a full book of eleven, including at least eight leading fancies, and solving four key questions will dictate the way things go for most punters.

Can Wunderbar back up?

John Size’s chestnut made it seven wins from 12 runs by beating a strong field over 1200m two weeks ago and faces seven rivals back at the minimum trip in the Pearce Memorial Challenge Cup at 12.35.

Size is confident that the shorter trip won’t be an issue and all his rivals ran moderately or poorly last time.

So where’s the catch? Perhaps there isn’t one, but things are seldom straightforward down the Sha Tin straight track and HORSEPOWER, who pulled too hard at the Valley last time, will make them all go if back to his best under Purton.

A Gentlemen’s persuader?