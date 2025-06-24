Free betting tips for Happy Valley or the Hong Kong File

Ascot stars boost HK form as Keagan scores

South African rider Keagan de Melo celebrated his first big HK success by coaxing 25-1 chance Copartner Prance to an all-the-way win in the Premier Cup, while Tony Cruz’s mercurial veteran Beauty Joy punched his ticket to race again next season by swooping late under Brenton Avdulla to thwart Derby winner Cap Ferrat in the Premier Plate.

Meanwhile, a couple of popular characters who had been struggling for success stole the show in the last two races of the HK season.

David Eustace reflected on “my proudest day in racing” after watching younger brother Harry score with Docklands but HK’s sole British trainer swapped morning suit for something cooler on Sunday as the aptly named Mister Dapper gave him his 33rd winner of the season.

Docklands and Lazzat gave Voyage Bubble’s HK Mile win a shiny look by winning the Queen Anne and QEII Jubilee, while Japanese star Satono Reve paid handsome tribute to world’s best sprinter Ka Ying Rising with a gallant second in the latter contest.

No HK representation at Royal Ascot this year but several significant top hat tips to Sha Tin stars during a memorable five days.

Wednesday’s Happy Valley card is a typical late-season affair, full of handicaps dominated by horses well known to the assessor who have met each other multiple times in recent months.

Eight of the nine races look set to be 7-2 the field jobs but I’m usually drawn to the sprints at the city track and, leaning on draw stats as a guide as usual, four races catch the eye.

Horses drawn in double figures have produced just 11 winners from 277 runners over 1200m with the rail out wide in the C position in recent years, so recent runaway winner Storm Rider looks ideally placed having drawn the inside alley for the closing Selkirk Handicap at 3.50.

But a 10lb hike poses a new question for David Hayes’s gelding and the rematch between Dragon Four Seas and Power Koepp could hold the key here.

Manfred Man’s Dragon Four Seas came out on top by a head when the pair met last month and it’s notable that Zac Purton sticks with him having also ridden Storm Rider last time.

But former stablemate POWER KOEPP looks the win and place value call.

Aussie handler Mark Newnham took on a potentially well treated horse when this lad arrived at his barn and he’s got the seven-year-old – a Chelmsford winner for Charlie Hills back in the day – right back on track with two wins and two honourable seconds.

Dragon Four Seas proved just too strong five weeks ago, but Power Koepp had to cover more ground than his main rival from gate 8 and, with a 4lb pull and a better draw in 4, all the signs suggest he can run another belter under French star Alexis Badel.

Fun among the pick of Purton five

It's odd to see that Purton – homing in on an eighth title with 122 winners worth almost £20m in prize money - has only five rides on Wednesday’s card but all of them are handy in the market and FUN ELITE has plenty to recommend him in the Hereford Handicap at 12.40.

Benno Yung’s gelding did the File a favour with a New Year’s Day win at Sha Tin under claimer Britney Wong and has run several solid races in defeat since.

The Brazen Beau gelding caught the eye, travelling well only to be blocked in his run at a crucial time over 1000m at Sha Tin last time, and even under top weight he looks fairly treated for his return to the Valley.

Too late to be siding with Too Soon?

Picking out longshots who’ve been missed by eagle eyed HK markets is seldom easy and the other division of the Hereford Handicap at 2.10 provides a case in point.

NEVER TOO SOON has plummeted in the weights, descending from 73 to 54 during a winless streak of 22, but he showed plenty of dash when second at the Valley in April before enduring a tough trip from stall 12 on his latest start.

Sadly, it looks like plenty others feel he can fare much better from the inside gate this time.

I think I can let him run unbacked if he remains at the top of the market – especially given David Hall’s moderate recent strike rate – but the St George’s Challenge Cup at 1.40 is worth a second look.

Nailing the winner of this class 3 dash won’t be easy but the Quinella looks appealing and a four-horse combo involving the back-to-form SEASONS WIT with SPORTS LEGEND, PARENTS’ LOVE and ETERNAL FORTUNE might just offer some value in the night’s feature event.

Wednesday’s Valley Views

12.40: Fun Elite (EW)

1.40: Quinella combining 1-5-9-4

3.50: Power Koepp (EW)