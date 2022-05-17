Graham Cunningham marks your card for Wednesday's Happy Valley action live on Sky Sports Racing.

Size clicks into top gear as title races gather pace

They race at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Heavy rain continued to have a say in HK racing over the weekend, with slow times and riders taking the very rare step of heading for the stand rail in the Sha Tin straight, and once the storms cleared several things were clear. Joao Moreira missed a string of winners while sitting out the first day of a two-meeting ban but Zac Purton only managed to claw one winner back and trails the Brazilian by 115-111 heading into Wednesday’s meeting at Happy Valley. Frankie Lor continues to average a winner a meeting and struck again as Mission Smart toughed it out under Blake Shinn; but Lor’s old boss John Size is hungry for a twelfth trainers’ championship and rattled off a treble in the last three races to lead the title race by 73-72 with two months of the season left. Eason appeals in fiery finale

Frankie Lor

Lor sends six horses to the Valley and EASON looks one of the most interesting bets of the night when he lines up for the concluding Grass Island Handicap at 3.50. This looks a fiery Class 2 dash by any standards, with £240,000 on offer and a string of bang-in-form sprinters on show including the decisive Sha Tin scorer Lucky With You and dominant AW winner Campione. That pair have both shown enough to suggest the switch to the Valley shouldn’t hinder them but Eason has the runs on the board at the city track courtesy of three course and distance successes including a clear career best five weeks ago. Eason made light of stall 12 that day, loping across to lead under Moreira before beating a subsequent winner hands down. A 9lb hike poses a new challenge with Vincent Ho replacing the Magic Man but Eason is clearly thriving and his revised mark of 83 still looks very fair. Trouper ready to whip up a Storm Purton for the first time is an angle that often pays off and the Aussie climbs aboard Drops Of God for the first time in the 2.15. The Size gelding ran into a good one when left behind by Sakewin at Sha Tin recently but stall 10 is less than ideal over 1200m at the Valley and there could be some value in taking him on with SCOTCH TYCOON and MAGIC PHOENIX. This pair caught the eye for different reasons in the same race here last month, Magic Phoenix racing too freely for his own good and Scotch Tycoon enduring a torrid trip with various doors closing on him. Better can be expected from both in what should be a truly-run race, while the consistent STORMTROUPER is another who did well with little luck here on his latest start and is another with solid each way claims in an open-looking 2.45. Sky the limit as Cruz chases 1400

Trainer Tony Cruz

Class 3 handicaps over 1650m at the Valley can be notoriously tricky to solve and 3.15 is no exception, with various old rivals crossing swords again in a race featuring several who tend to go forward. CALIFORNIA SKY is nicely drawn for a front runner – more than half of 1650m winners jump from stalls 1-4 – and is still progressing after a close third here. Tony Cruz’s gelding looks bound to go well as his handler chases the one winner needed to take him to 1400 HK successes, while LOYAL BABY was only just behind California Sky despite racing too freely last time and makes saver appeal off a light weight provided he uses his energy more evenly from the inside gate.

