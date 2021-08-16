Graham Cunningham is back with his best bets for Happy Valley on Wednesday with Vincent Ho expected to enjoy a successful day.
It’s all over for another year – but what did we learn from this year’s Longines Hong Kong International Races?
We learned that Golden Sixty remains among the most destructive finishers on the planet and it will be fascinating to see whether he ends the year rated upsides Baaeed and Palace Pier as world’s best miler.
The Sprint pile-up showed that shocking accidents can occur however much planning goes into a major occasion, while Glory Vase and Loves Only You confirmed that Japan has middle-distance depth that is very hard to match.
Time will tell whether the current severe quarantine measures begin to ease for the 2022 edition but for now the spotlight switches to Happy Valley for an eight-race card that features a significant shuffling of the jockey pack.
Four-time champ Zac Purton will be absent for several weeks after sustaining rib, wrist and nose fractures in the Sprint pile-up, while South African youngster Lyle Hewitson is also out after breaking a hip.
Joao Moreira has a chance to eat into Purton’s lead of ten with a full book including several leading fancies, but Golden Sixty’s rider Vincent Ho could be in for another good day at the office as Decisive Twelve, Party Warrior and Happily Friends all hold sound credentials.
Jimmy Ting’s HAPPILY FRIENDS is a reliable customer who has drawn the plum inside gate in the Jupiter Handicap at 1.45 and a repeat of his best will surely take him close in a winnable Class 4.
Fabulous Eight almost did File fans a good turn on IJC night last week and should go well again from stall one in the Mercury Handicap at 12.45.
However, near misses have been the story of his life for a while now and DECISIVE TWELVE, who recorded a career best when pipped here two weeks ago, looks a leading player despite a 3lb rise.
The concluding Venus Handicap at 2.50 is the best race of the night and one of the most open, with more than half the field in fine form at present..
Joao will corner a fair chunk of the market on A Smile Like Yours, who settled things nicely here recently, but PARTY WARRIOR came out just on top when the pair met last month and Francis Lui’s gelding looks fair each way value to go close again from a 6lb higher mark.
12.45: DECISIVE TWELVE
1.45: HAPPILY FRIENDS
2.50: PARTY WARRIOR (WIN AND PLACE)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.