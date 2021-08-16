Graham Cunningham is back with his best bets for Happy Valley on Wednesday with Vincent Ho expected to enjoy a successful day.

Vincent poised to star again at the Valley

They race at Happy Valley on Wednesday

It’s all over for another year – but what did we learn from this year’s Longines Hong Kong International Races? We learned that Golden Sixty remains among the most destructive finishers on the planet and it will be fascinating to see whether he ends the year rated upsides Baaeed and Palace Pier as world’s best miler. The Sprint pile-up showed that shocking accidents can occur however much planning goes into a major occasion, while Glory Vase and Loves Only You confirmed that Japan has middle-distance depth that is very hard to match. Time will tell whether the current severe quarantine measures begin to ease for the 2022 edition but for now the spotlight switches to Happy Valley for an eight-race card that features a significant shuffling of the jockey pack. Four-time champ Zac Purton will be absent for several weeks after sustaining rib, wrist and nose fractures in the Sprint pile-up, while South African youngster Lyle Hewitson is also out after breaking a hip.

Golden Sixty powers clear at Sha Tin (image courtesy of Hong Kong Jockey Club)