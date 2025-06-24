Free betting tips for Happy Valley on Wednesday for the Hong Kong File

Our Hong Kong expert Graham Cunningham takes a look at Wednesday's Happy Valley card live on Sky Sports Racing.

Three to go, three…..

Happy Valley Lights

Three meetings to go in the HK season and some familiar faces are determined to end a long campaign with a flourish. Zac Purton moved past last season’s total and on to 132 winners with a Sha Tin four timer on Saturday. Hugh Bowman needs two more winners to beat his previous best of 69 and could take some rides in the UK or France during his summer break, while Angus Chung coaxed a win out of perennial placegetter Beauty Charm and is looking forward to a working holiday with Ralph Beckett. French rider Antoine Hamelin and veteran handler Benno Yung will be both be keen to snag at least one more winner before they depart next week, while the rumour mill is hinting that there could be another familiar British face joining messrs Atzeni, Bentley and Kingscote on the HK riding rota from September. A first from Cambridge?

Cambridge scores at Happy Valley in May

Did you hear about Coolmore’s quest for a high-class son of Dubawi to join their powerful stallion team? That lengthy search ended when Delacroix swooped to land the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown but former stablemate CAMBRIDGE – another impeccably-bred son of Dubawi – can make his own headlines in the Begonia Handicap (3.15) at Happy Valley on Wednesday. Fourth in the Craven and Dante and second in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot last year, Cambridge has blossomed over 1800m at the Valley on his last two starts, swooping late to score at 24-1in May then travelling sweetly for a long way again when chasing home Joy Of Spring last month. Joy Of Spring has defied a 7lb hike decisively at Sha Tin since, so the form looks solid. Add in the fact that Purton seems to have rung up for the ride and Cambridge clearly has plenty in his favour for this valuable Class 2. Yung set to seize the Day Day

Benno Yung