Chris Day picks out three horses at the six-day stage for York's charity race day this coming Saturday, with Hamish fancied to win at the track again.
2pts win Boardman in 2.35 York at 9/2 (Hills)
2pts win Hamish in 3.05 York at 3/1 (General)
2pts win Ingra Tor n 3.40 York at 5/1 (General)
York host their traditional eve of Royal Ascot card, the feature being the Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap over six furlongs which has often been won by subsequent Group performers and this year’s event looks as hot as usual at the six-day entry stage.
The starting point for any York handicap has to be a William Haggas-trained runner and his Rockingham winner, Canonized, returns to the scene of her finest hour (and best effort at the ratings) after a couple of less fruitful runs on the all weather.
Whether she’s quite in the form to win this remains in doubt but the form of the stable doesn’t and she’s one to keep an eye on after declarations on Thursday.
Ed Walker’s filly, Makarova, had her form franked after the horse she beat at Salisbury, Regal Envoy, won at the track on his next start and is clearly a fast improving filly who could have more to give from a 7lb higher mark.
The stable are operating well with some major winners here and abroad this spring and she must enter calculations in her hat-trick bid.
Tony Carroll can never be discounted when he goes for a big handicap and his Resilience showed he could operate just as well on the grass at Windsor last time after a couple of wins on the all-weather earlier in the year.
He has loads of early speed and should take these along for some way and it’s anybody’s guess what will happen when the taps are turned on two out but I expect him to make this a true test.
Grant Tuer is another trainer to look out for in valuable handicaps and you’d have to think his Showtime Mahomes will improve again after winning a 21-runner race from a subsequent winner three weeks ago on York’s Sunday Series card. His trainer seems to target that series so it’s likely he’s still well treated just 5lb higher and he’s another who should be in there pitching in the later stages.
Clive Cox also knows the time of day with three-year-old sprinters and his Harry Three won a good Newmarket race on the trainer’s birthday last time, looking for all the world like he’d be winning again soon and he’ll probably be competing in Group company before the season is out, but he’d previously had to play second fiddle to the Mick Channon-trained INGRA TOR at the end of April over the same course and distance.
I’m always loathe to tip a favourite at the five-day stage but this son of Churchill really did quicken up well and is only 1lb worse off for a comfortable two and a half length victory and my feeling is that the value lies with him at current odds of 5/1.
Channon won the Lincoln for these owners and a good two year old race at the Derby meeting with a horse who was well backed and it seems like his big horses are hitting the target this year plus this will be his only runner on the card and has clearly been kept for this most competitive of races since April.
Godolphin will be looking to last year’s Queen’s Vase here, Kemari, to rediscover his best form in the Skybet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup, a Listed event over the Ebor trip and it’s strange to think he’s not added to his win last June in four subsequent starts.
He ran poorly in York’s Great Voltigeur but ran a fine race in the Group2 Prix Chaudenay at the Arc meeting although he didn’t show that form in Meydan during the winter and it’s taking a flyer to expect him to win this first time out.
HAMISH has to concede a 5lb penalty for his Ormonde Stakes win at Chester’s May meeting where he also shouldered a penalty and the runner-up, Thunderous, franked the form in running Stradivarius to a length here next time out on similar terms.
He probably prefers a bit of dig in the ground but he’s unbeaten in two runs here and did beat Friday’s Group One Coronation Cup winner, Hukum, at Kempton last September. He looks very solid at 3/1 for Haggas who will certainly want to win this race with one of his favourite horses for whom jockey of the moment, Tom Marquand, should ride.
He still has Hardwicke and Irish St Leger entries and, while it seems unlikely he will head to Ascot, the latter is a race that looks tailor made for him if he’s successful here.
There’s another of York’s wide open handicaps, the JCB Handicap, for us to try and solve with some course specialists like Cruyff Turn, who will surely turn this into a true test and Lion Tower, who has shaped more than once this year like a drop in trip would maybe unlock some improvement, having been campaigned over a mile.
Throw in Haydock specialist, Safe Voyage, who will likely win a handicap soon as he tumbles in the weights and a number of in form, improving types but it’s another market leader I like in BOARDMAN.
Originally owned by Juddmonte, he was trained in France by Pascal Bary as a two year old but his career really took off last spring in handicaps and he’s done likewise this season.
The thing about him is that he wins but only ever really does enough and has overcome trouble in running on more than one occasion to reveal a top-class attitude to go along with his ability and I don’t think he’s finished winning even though he’s up to a mark of 99.
He’s certainly bred to be a pattern-class performer and could take this before coming back for something like the City of York Stakes at the Ebor meeting in August and odds of 9/2 are appealing at this stage with no other entries.
Preview posted at 1025 BST on 07/06/2022
