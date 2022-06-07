York host their traditional eve of Royal Ascot card, the feature being the Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap over six furlongs which has often been won by subsequent Group performers and this year’s event looks as hot as usual at the six-day entry stage.

The starting point for any York handicap has to be a William Haggas-trained runner and his Rockingham winner, Canonized, returns to the scene of her finest hour (and best effort at the ratings) after a couple of less fruitful runs on the all weather.

Whether she’s quite in the form to win this remains in doubt but the form of the stable doesn’t and she’s one to keep an eye on after declarations on Thursday.

Ed Walker’s filly, Makarova, had her form franked after the horse she beat at Salisbury, Regal Envoy, won at the track on his next start and is clearly a fast improving filly who could have more to give from a 7lb higher mark.

The stable are operating well with some major winners here and abroad this spring and she must enter calculations in her hat-trick bid.

Tony Carroll can never be discounted when he goes for a big handicap and his Resilience showed he could operate just as well on the grass at Windsor last time after a couple of wins on the all-weather earlier in the year.

He has loads of early speed and should take these along for some way and it’s anybody’s guess what will happen when the taps are turned on two out but I expect him to make this a true test.

Grant Tuer is another trainer to look out for in valuable handicaps and you’d have to think his Showtime Mahomes will improve again after winning a 21-runner race from a subsequent winner three weeks ago on York’s Sunday Series card. His trainer seems to target that series so it’s likely he’s still well treated just 5lb higher and he’s another who should be in there pitching in the later stages.

Clive Cox also knows the time of day with three-year-old sprinters and his Harry Three won a good Newmarket race on the trainer’s birthday last time, looking for all the world like he’d be winning again soon and he’ll probably be competing in Group company before the season is out, but he’d previously had to play second fiddle to the Mick Channon-trained INGRA TOR at the end of April over the same course and distance.

I’m always loathe to tip a favourite at the five-day stage but this son of Churchill really did quicken up well and is only 1lb worse off for a comfortable two and a half length victory and my feeling is that the value lies with him at current odds of 5/1.

Channon won the Lincoln for these owners and a good two year old race at the Derby meeting with a horse who was well backed and it seems like his big horses are hitting the target this year plus this will be his only runner on the card and has clearly been kept for this most competitive of races since April.