Graham Cunningham marks your card for the four Group Ones on the Hong Kong International Races card at Sha Tin on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Time for the stars to shine as LONGINES HKIR day finally dawns

Sha Tin - ready to host the 2022 HKIR

Where to begin in ranking the seductive storylines of this year’s LONGINES Hong Kong International races? Joao Moreira aims to bring down the curtain on a spellbinding HK career aboard three Japanese stars. The Magic Man’s old foe Zac Purton bids for a record tenth HKIR success on leading homegrown hopes Lucky Sweynesse and California Spangle. Ryan Moore aims for a fourth Vase win with Aidan O’Brien aboard Stone Age and a second Sprint success aboard Richard Gibson’s local hero Wellington. Japan comes loaded for bear with a huge team headed by leading Cup contenders Panthalassa and Jack D’Or.

Vincent Ho (right)

Romantic Warrior leads the home challenge for the Cup under recently crowned World’s Best Jockey James McDonald, while dual HK Horse of the Year Golden Sixty is the star attraction of the week again as he bids to unleash his dazzling acceleration to snag a third consecutive Mile win under Vincent Ho. Add in the biggest HK crowd since pre-pandemic times and the stage is set for a sensational Sha Tin Sunday – so let’s hope the following hints prove profitable for a ten-race Sky Sports Racing card with the four G1 contests jumping at 6.10, 6.50, 8.00 and 8.40 respectively. 6.10: LONGINES HONG KONG VASE (£2.3m)

Glory Vase being put through his paces

Is Glory Vase still the same horse who has won this twice? The Japanese star beat subsequent King George hero Pyledriver handsomely twelve months ago under Moreira and will be very hard to beat if he can hit that level again but this seemingly delicate Vase has only come off the mantelpiece twice since and, at seven, it’s fair to ask if the clock is ticking. But settling on the one to beat the jolly here is tough. Stone Age shares the same Galileo lineage as Aidan’s previous Vase winners Highland Reel and Mogul and his BC Turf second gives him solid claims. However, the second Japanese raider Win Marilyn comes firmly into this on her best form and French raiders Botanik and Bubble Gift wouldn’t have to improve a lot to have a say. All in all, this looks a tough one. 6.50: LONGINES HONG KONG SPRINT (£2.5m)

Alexis Badel celebrates Wellington’s Premier Bowl win

The equation here looks a little more straightforward and much depends on whether you judge HK’s champion sprinter WELLINGTON on his latest form or his best form. Richard Gibson’s gelding came back lame after a dull sixth behind Lucky Sweynesse in the G2 Jockey Club Sprint but he had looked better than ever when giving that up-and-coming rival 11lb and a decisive beating in the Premier Bowl on his reappearance. The measured Gibson seems adamant that his stable star is right back on song and doesn’t seem to feel the Japanese sprinters match up to the best of the HK group. I’m inclined to agree. Trends are only one piece of the puzzle but in this case they show JC Sprint winners usually struggle to follow up in the big one and Wellington’s global rating of 120 makes him the clear pick here. Add in the fact that Moore steps in for the injured Alexis Badel and he looks very much the one to be on, with Lucky Sweynesse, last year’s winner Sky Field and live longshot Sight Success tossed in as Quinella likely lads. 8.00: LONGINES HONG KONG MILE (£3.1m)

Golden Sixty pounces on California Spangle at Sha Tin

You would have to walk the length of Sha Tin racecourse to find someone keen to oppose local hero GOLDEN SIXTY as he bids to emulate Good Ba Ba by winning HK’s biggest mile race three years’ running. Look back at the way Francis Lui’s gelding destroyed his rivals with a killer burst for his two previous HKIR wins and that view is very easy to understand but, as in any race, it’s all a question of price, pace and opposition. Golden Sixty jumped at 1.3 in 2020 and 2021 and will probably be 1.4 or 1.5 this time after pouncing late in the Jockey Club Mile on his reappearance. It goes against the grain to oppose such a true champion but, unlike the vast majority, I suspect there might be not one but two aces in this year’s HK Mile pack.

True, CALIFORNIA SPANGLE was beaten fair and square when the Golden boy blew by in the Champions Mile back in April but he ran a fine race in defeat and has continued to progress under Zac Purton since, recording two dominant handicap successes before going down by a neck when receiving 5lb in the JC Mile. “Only bad luck can beat Golden Sixty” is Purton’s summation and the general view is that if the Spangle couldn’t get the job done when fully fit and receiving 5lb in the rehearsal then he surely can’t make it third time lucky at levels on the biggest stage of all. But Tony Cruz’s gelding has improved with practically every outing in the last year and is highly likely to get the run of things from the front again. I think he represents value against Golden Sixty at 4.5 or bigger – and I’m tempted to throw in a saver on Japanese raider SCHNELL MEISTER at a big price just in case the HK heroes haven’t read the script. Find out more here regarding the Hong Kong International Races 8.40: LONGINES HONG KONG CUP (£3.6m)

Panthalassa