We highlight the pick of the offers from our betting partners for the 2022 York Ebor Festival.

Timeform Verdict: 2019-winner DAKOTA GOLD is back in top form and can notch up a record-breaking seventh success on the Knavesmire. He held off Makanah, who has good claims, for his latest victory here in May, and arrives on the back of a couple of cracking performances. Makanah, drawn on the other side of the track, can make a bold bid after shaping well in the Stewards' Cup. Atalis Bay and last year's victor Copper Knight, also bidding for win number 7 at York, are just a couple of the other main contenders.

Timeform Verdict: LOCAL DYNASTY won on debut in the style of a potentially smart colt in a maiden at Newmarket 12 days ago, overcoming greenness to score with plenty in hand, and shades the vote in a race full of potential. Mill Stream was edged out only by the selection's potentially high-class stablemate at Newmarket and is next best ahead of impressive Windsor winner Indestructible.

Timeform Verdict: The most persuasive option in this fiercely-competitive handicap is SOAPY STEVENS, who did really well to finish fourth given how free he was at Goodwood and a brace of wins prior to that mark him down as a 4-y-o on the up. Zoffee failed to stay last time and is a big threat back in distance, with Haveyoumissedme one to consider at longer odds.

Timeform Verdict: CUBAN BREEZE is thriving on racing for David Evans this year, and now arriving here on the back of another personal best at Windsor earlier this month, she's fancied to notch an impressive sixth success of 2022 with the booking of Ryan Moore catching the eye. Pink Crystal took her record to 3-4 this season last time so she can give the selection most to think about, with Sandbeck and Hellomydarlin another couple worth considering in a valuable fillies' sprint handicap.

Timeform Verdict: Lots with chances but it's hard to ignore the claims of George Boughey's improving filly MRS U S A who steps into nursery company on an attractive mark and also looks sure to benefit from this step up to 6f. Richard Fahey's Haydock scorer Ramazan is also weighted to have a big say and is next on the list, although the unbeaten Streets of Gold, Pontefract-winner Braveheart Boy and Albany eighth Cathy Come Home all figure high on the shortlist too.

Existing Customer Offers THURSDAY

Timeform Verdict: DRAMATISED was very strong at the finish when supplementing her debut win in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot so there has to be a good chance that 6f will unlock even more. She certainly hasn't been missed in the market but it's hard to escape her claims. Mawj also has a Group 2 penalty to concede but is the main form rival, with Kerindia the pick of those at longer odds.

Timeform Verdict: SHOULDVEBEENARING was impressive when opening his account at Ripon in May and has presumably been saved for this valuable contest by a stable that has won 4 of the last 6 runnings. He makes plenty of appeal and can come out on top. Dare To Hope ran well in a C&D nursery 4 weeks ago and is a big player for his local yard. Washington Heights, Redemption Time and King's Crown are just a trio of others to consider.

Timeform Verdict: This big-field scenario may suit the strong-travelling TYRRHENIAN SEA so he's the suggestion as a mark of 105 looks workable based on the form he showed when pushing a next-time-out Group 2 winner close on AW in the spring. Blue For You would have gone closer had the gap opened sooner in the Golden Mile at Goodwood and rates a big threat for the O'Meara/Tudhope combination. Godolphin-owned pair Shining Blue, who wasn't seen to best effect in the Golden Mile, and Echo Point are also shortlisted.

Timeform Verdict: A fairly deep renewal of this listed event in which GOLDEN LYRA gets the verdict to go one better than on her first try at this level and take her tally to 3-4 in the process. William Haggas' charge looks destined for better things and this race could provide the perfect stepping stone to pattern level. Haskoy falls into the 'could be anything' category after an impressive 7-length debut success so she heads up the dangers, ahead of Supagirl and Mimikyu, in a race packed with potential.

Timeform Verdict: BENACRE has made a positive start to his career and may simply have bumped into one at Beverley last time, so he gets the marginal vote despite a wide draw. One Nation and X J Rascal both have more to offer and should be in the mix if the pace is true.

Timeform Verdict: The improving QUEEN AMINATU is due to go up 6 lb for her recent unlucky Haydock second and makes plenty of appeal in the finale. Adaay In Asia is in the form of her life and is feared most, whilst Mobadra also warrants plenty of respect.