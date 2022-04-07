Check out our best bet for every race on day one of the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Thursday.

1.45 Pic D'Orhy

PIC D'ORHY has essentially made a very positive start over fences, quickly dispelling his Scilly Isles disappointment at Sandown when running out a good winner of the Grade 2 Pendil at Kempton in February. He's been kept fresh since and this has presumably been the target for a while, so he earns the vote. Gin On Lime, back from a break, is next best, ahead of Arkle-fourth War Lord, whilst Erne River is a 7-y-o on the up and can't be dismissed either.

2.20 Petit Tonnerre

This is a big step up for PETIT TONNERRE, but he looked potentially smart when winning with much more authority than the bare margin implies on his British debut at Market Rasen and is taken to confirm that impression now hiked in grade. Pied Piper is a major form player on his excellent third to Vauban in the Triumph, while Brazil showed an excellent attitude to lower the colours of a heavily-backed one in the Fred Winter and also needs taking very seriously.

2.55 Protektorat

PROTEKTORAT acquitted himself really well behind A Plus Tard in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month and is fancied to maintain his 100% record at this course. Conflated proved his Irish Gold Cup success was no fluke in Ryanair Chase (looked sure to be placed before falling 2 out) and rates the chief threat, whilst the admirable Eldorado Allen is also expected to make his presence felt in what looks a really competitive renewal of this Grade 1 contest.

3.30 Zanahiyr

ZANAHIYR finished a place behind runner-up Epatante in the Champion Hurdle but promises to be much better suited by this half-mile longer trip than Nicky Henderson's speedy mare so gets the nod in a fascinating Aintree Hurdle. The cheekpieces which suited Gordon Elliott's consistent 5-y-o at Cheltenham are again sported here too for last year's winning connections. Brewin'upastorm appeals as the pick of the remainder for minor honours just ahead of Glory And Fortune. 4.05 Porlock Bay

PORLOCK BAY picked up a big prize last year and, having returned with a satisfactory run at Bangor in February, he's all set for a bold showing having skipped the Cheltenham festival this time around. The classy Jett also deserves respect and last year's second Latenightpass should give another good account this time round.

4.40 The Last Day

Unsurprisingly a host arrive with claims and with that in mind a chance is taken on one at the foot of the weights in the shape of THE LAST DAY. A former C&D winner, he's obviously fragile but highlighted he still has plenty to offer prior to falling on return at Haydock in January (looked likely winner). Clearly on a handy mark, he can go well, with Frero Banbou, Before Midnight, King d'Argent and Grand Annual winner Global Citizen heading up a long shortlist of dangers. 5.15 Kateira