1.45 Langer Dan

LANGER DAN didn't get the chance to show what he could do in the Martin Pipe but the fact he went off favourite suggests connections were hopeful he was back in the same form as when second in that race last year and he's well worth another chance. The Chris Gordon stable is in excellent form so Highway One O Two, who was runner-up off a higher mark last season, has to be on the shortlist. Nicky Henderson pair Balco Coastal and Fils d'Oudairies are also respected along with Cobblers Dream.

2.20 Jonbon

Despite losing his unbeaten record last time, JONBON lost little caste in defeat when playing second fiddle to his outstanding stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last month. Facing nothing of that calibre here, he gets the verdict to register a first success at the highest level. El Fabiolo falls into the 'could be anything' category after his demolition job at Tramore on New Year's Day so he's put forward as the main danger, with First Street next on the list. 2.55 Bravemansgame

A mouth-watering clash for all there is only the 4 runners, with the narrow vote in favour of Paul Nicholls' BRAVEMANSGAME. He's made a seamless transition to chasing, landing the Kauto Star over Christmas and maintaining his 100% record at Newbury in February. Fresh having skipped Cheltenham, this looks tailor-made for him. Fellow unbeaten chaser L'Homme Presse is a major threat having landed the Gr 1 Brown Advisory at Cheltenham, whilst Ahoy Senor can do better still if improving his jumping.

3.30 Fakir d'Oudairies

On the back of finishing runner-up in last year's Ryanair, Irish-raider FAKIR D'OUDAIRIES was utterly dominant when running out an 11-length winner of this race 12 months ago and, having looked as good as ever this time around (won Ascot Chase in February), he's the one to beat again. Funambule Sivola has proved a real success story for Venetia Williams, runner-up in the Champion Chase latest, and is feared, along with Sceau Royal and Saint Calvados.

4.05 Spiritofthegames

Plenty are in with a shout. SPIRITOFTHEGAMES comes here on an attractive mark and is fancied to build on his good recent third in the Plate at Cheltenham when set a lot to do and gain a deserved first win since 2018. Mister Coffey rates a big threat on the back of his excellent Kim Muir second, with last year's third Senior Citizen another who commands plenty of respect. Foxy Jack looks the pick of the Irish challengers and needs considering too.

4.40 Banbridge

Having been lightly campaigned since starting with a bang last summer, BANBRIDGE reaped the rewards to add a Cheltenham Festival success to his CV when landing the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham 3 weeks ago. With this Grade 1 looking a sub-standard renewal, Joseph O'Brien's charge can cap a fine first season hurdling. Gelino Bello remains capable of better now stepping back up in trip so he's put forward as the main threat, ahead of the unbeaten Skytastic. 5.15 Whizz Kid