Head, a former champion jockey in his first career, has trained some of French racing’s champions in the last 30 years.

Marchand D’or was his first exceptional horse. The sprinter won the Prix Maurice de Gheest three times between 2006 and 2008, as well as a July Cup and Prix de l’Abbaye.

Solow was one who matured into an exceptional horse for Head. From humble beginnings he went on to win five Group Ones in a row in 2015, including the Queen Anne and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

However, his training career is likely to be best remembered by the exploits of the brilliant mare Goldikova.

During an exceptional four-year spell she won 14 Group One races, including the Breeders’ Cup Mile three times between 2008 and 2010.