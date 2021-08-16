Amateur rider Freddie Gingell hopes he can make his late mother Kim proud when launching his career in the saddle at Larkhill on Sunday and admits it would be “really special” if he received the chance to ride at Cheltenham in 2022.
Having grown up watching his granddad Colin Tizzard become one of Jump racing’s leading trainers, and his uncle Joe Tizzard taste Grade One glory as a jockey, the 16 year old will now bid to uphold the reputation of his famous family.
In what has been a tough 18 months, Gingell, who saw his mum Kim lose her battle with cancer aged 43 in May 2020, is now ready to try and turn his own dreams of becoming a jockey like his well-known uncle into reality
Before an outing over the Cheltenham fences, that his family have enjoyed many of their greatest victories over, Gingell will start his new venture at a lower level aboard Molineaux in the Conditions (Level 3) Novice Riders event.
Gingell said: “I’m buzzing and can’t wait. I wanted to get riding as soon as I turned 16, which I did on December 21st, and Larkhill was the earliest point-to-point that was closest to me.
“Joe and grandad were keen for me to give it a go and mum was keen as well and that is one of the main reasons I’m giving it a go.
“They can’t wait to see me out there. Unfortunately Joe has got to go to Plumpton but granddad will be there to help saddle me and leg me up.
“I just want to try get as many rides as I can and get a few under Rules as well then maybe next season get my conditional license.
“Behind it all, I want to do well for mum as she wanted me to go out there and do the best I can. Hopefully she will be looking down on me on Sunday.
“Dad and I have coped but we were lucky we had the farm to help take our mind off things. There isn’t a day go by though where I don’t think about mum.
“Unfortunately I don’t think under the current rules and regulations that I will be able to ride in the hunter chase at the Cheltenham Festival but hopefully I will get to ride at Hunter Chase Evening in April.
“I’ve ridden at Cheltenham in a pony race but to jump the fences there would be really special.”
This weekend will mark the first time Gingell has participated in a point-to-point. However, he has plenty of experience in the saddle having partnered more than 50 winners on the pony racing circuit.
He added: “I started pony racing when I was aged nine and just gave it a go for a bit of a laugh to see how I got on.
“I ended up finishing last on my hunter but I came back from it smiling and from then I wanted to hit it hard really.
“There was a big owner that dad knew called Richard Prince and he offered me a pony and from there I started having winners.
“Plenty of jockeys including the likes of Harry Cobden, Tom Marquand and Hollie Doyle have come through the pony racing ranks so it is a good stepping stone.”
Gingell will have pressure on his shoulders to succeed given his family connections, but he insists that it is excitement over nerves that he is feeling in the build up to the big day.
He said: “The pressure is there coming from the Tizzard family as they are in the top five National Hunt yards in the country but I will go there and try and do my best.
“I’m excited more than nervous as I’ve done all the pony racing but I’m 16 now and this is the big boys’ world. I can’t wait to step up into it.
“There is a lot of pride and they have all been there and done it and I’ve got to try and do it now to keep it all going. I just want to try and give it a really good go.”
Spending time riding out and schooling for his uncle and granddad has helped prepare Gingell for his debut point-to-point ride, but he is thankful to the support he has received from one of the most notable names from that sphere.
He added: “I’ve been riding out at Joe and Colin’s and I school on Wednesday with Harry Cobden, Brendan Powell and Jonjo O’Neill (Junior).
“Every Saturday I go to Will Biddick’s and that has been a massive help. I’ve learnt new things down there.
“He has helped me with all sorts of things and it is good to get a second opinion. He has helped me improve a lot.”
Victory on his first ride would be the dream result for Gingell although he will settle for far less than that on his debut.
He said: “I’ve got a few friends and members of both sides of the family coming down and the dream would obviously be to win but a clear round without falling off would be good as that would give me something to build on.
“Molineux is a good solid older horse. The only thing is that he can be a bit keen but he shouldn’t be too bad.
“I worked him on Tuesday morning and he was very good. I just can’t wait to ride him in a race now.”