Having grown up watching his granddad Colin Tizzard become one of Jump racing’s leading trainers, and his uncle Joe Tizzard taste Grade One glory as a jockey, the 16 year old will now bid to uphold the reputation of his famous family.

In what has been a tough 18 months, Gingell, who saw his mum Kim lose her battle with cancer aged 43 in May 2020, is now ready to try and turn his own dreams of becoming a jockey like his well-known uncle into reality

Before an outing over the Cheltenham fences, that his family have enjoyed many of their greatest victories over, Gingell will start his new venture at a lower level aboard Molineaux in the Conditions (Level 3) Novice Riders event.

Gingell said: “I’m buzzing and can’t wait. I wanted to get riding as soon as I turned 16, which I did on December 21st, and Larkhill was the earliest point-to-point that was closest to me.

“Joe and grandad were keen for me to give it a go and mum was keen as well and that is one of the main reasons I’m giving it a go.

“They can’t wait to see me out there. Unfortunately Joe has got to go to Plumpton but granddad will be there to help saddle me and leg me up.

“I just want to try get as many rides as I can and get a few under Rules as well then maybe next season get my conditional license.

“Behind it all, I want to do well for mum as she wanted me to go out there and do the best I can. Hopefully she will be looking down on me on Sunday.

“Dad and I have coped but we were lucky we had the farm to help take our mind off things. There isn’t a day go by though where I don’t think about mum.

“Unfortunately I don’t think under the current rules and regulations that I will be able to ride in the hunter chase at the Cheltenham Festival but hopefully I will get to ride at Hunter Chase Evening in April.

“I’ve ridden at Cheltenham in a pony race but to jump the fences there would be really special.”