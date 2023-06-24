Frankie Dettori waves goodbye to Royal Ascot with memorable final day

The 52-year-old rode his first Royal Ascot winner in 1990 and signed off with another four victories this year, headed by a ninth Gold Cup on Courage Mon Ami, bringing his total at the meeting to 81 winners.

After his final ride, Dettori said: "I had lunch today with the King and the Queen, then to ride in the Royal carriage procession was amazing, one of the best things I have ever done.

"To watch the crowds from the procession, and the cheers for the King and Queen throughout, the whole way from Windsor Castle was incredible. The love people have for the Royals, children with flags and banners – it is amazing. I was told not to wave when in the procession, which I found really, really hard.

"And then I got here and rode five races back-to-back, some disappointments, but overall I enjoyed the day. I didn't have time to reflect on any emotions because I was so busy. Of course I feel sad, but I've had a really good run at it. I probably will cry tomorrow, but at the moment I'm too tired.