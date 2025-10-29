Frankie Dettori to retire from race riding in America on Saturday

Frankie Dettori has announced that he will be retiring from race riding in the United States following Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup fixture at Del Mar.

He will then head to South America for a short spell before calling it a day full stop. The Italian was based in England for 35 years before moving to California in December 2023. In a glittering career he won nearly all the world’s major races including the Derby twice on Authorized and Golden Horn. Memorably his final ride in Britain was a winning one aboard King Of Steel in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot, the track where he rode his unforgettable Magnificent Seven in 1996.