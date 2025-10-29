Frankie Dettori to retire from race riding in America on Saturday

Frankie Dettori has announced that he will be retiring from race riding in the United States following Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup fixture at Del Mar.
He will then head to South America for a short spell before calling it a day full stop. The Italian was based in England for 35 years before moving to California in December 2023.
In a glittering career he won nearly all the world’s major races including the Derby twice on Authorized and Golden Horn.
Memorably his final ride in Britain was a winning one aboard King Of Steel in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot, the track where he rode his unforgettable Magnificent Seven in 1996.
Confirming the news, the 54-year-old wrote on his account on X: “Following the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday, I will be retiring from race riding in the United Stakes and concluding my career with a few rides in South America, something I’ve always wanted to do.
“It has been an honour to compete at the highest level of this sport for over four decades. I’m deeply grateful to my family, the owners, trainers, stable staff and of course the supporters who made my career possible.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who has supported me through this incredible journey.”
