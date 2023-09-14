Frankie Dettori switches to Arrest for final Classic ride in Betfred St Leger

A total of 21 millimetres of rain fell on Town Moor on Tuesday, meaning ground conditions are Soft for the opening day of the St Leger Festival on Thursday.

More light showers could arrive on Thursday afternoon and so Dettori has chosen to ride the son of Frankel, who beat Adelaide River by six and a half lengths on soft ground in the Chester Vase back in May.

Gregory only lost his unbeaten record last time out when dropping down to a mile and a half in the Great Voltigeur at York behind the re-opposing Continuous and will now be ridden by Kieran Shoemark.

The Clarehaven stable also has a fine third string in the supplemented Middle Earth (Oisin Murphy), a hugely impressive winner of the Melrose at York’s Ebor meeting.

The King and Queen have a real live chance of tasting success in a British Classic with the William Haggas-trained Desert Hero, himself a Royal Ascot winner, albeit in handicap company in the King George V Stakes.

He subsequently won the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood, narrowly beating Simon and Ed Crisford’s Chesspiece and the two will lock horns again.

Aidan O’Brien runs four, Great Voltigeur winner Continuous, Alexandroupolis, Denmark and Tower Of London meaning there were no withdrawals at the 48-hour stage.