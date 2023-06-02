Frankie leaping for joy again

“They need to find another jockey to leap off a horse,” said Gaby Roslin on BBC Radio 2 on Oaks day morning, as they discussed Epsom and Frankie Dettori’s not-so-imminent retirement on The Breakfast Show.

Oh Roslin. If only it was as easy as that. With every passing Group 1 win from Lanfranco it becomes more and more obvious the size of the chasm he’s going to leave in the sport at the end of the year. Dettori is simply irreplaceable.

His latest show-stealer was a Group 1 double on Oaks day, steering the John & Thady Gosden-trained fillies Emily Upjohn and Soul Sister to glory on a sun-baked afternoon. A high-five that turned into an awkward handshake aside, this was quality stuff from Gosden and Dettori as these two fillies have not had straightforward paths to this day of destiny.

Emily Upjohn looked a sour mare in last summer’s King George, but Gosden’s skill with fillies includes sweetening them up after setbacks and she looked right on her game nearly three months later in the Fillies’ & Mares’ on Champions Day back at the scene of her midsummer crime.

The first-time hood worked the oracle and the headgear worked again, especially ahead of the Oaks as she settled serenely for Frankie on what could’ve been a sweaty trot down to the start. Dropped out and ridden with confidence, she proved herself against the colts in style.

Dettori kept things simple in the Oaks by producing a copycat ride aboard Soul Sister, keeping her wide and using the camber to propel his mount forward with a devastating momentum.

Class from Frankie, but the Gosdens have prepared this filly beautifully.

Another trainer might’ve panicked after her Fred Darling no-show, her reappearance over seven furlongs an indication of the speed she must’ve shown at home. Not Gosden. Back to the drawing board, back to the Musidora, a race he had won seven times before – including last year with Emily Upjohn.

That stunning victory told Gosden, and Frankie, they possibly had an Oaks filly on their hands. When Frankie was cruising down the middle of the track on the outside of Savethelastdance they had their confirmation. And yes, he did leap off the horse.