Bookmakers were suitably impressed by Gregory's show of stamina and Paddy Power cut his antepost odds to 5/2 from 8/1 for the St Leger, a race subsequently won by last year's Queen's Vase victor Eldar Eldarov. Sky Bet go 2/1 from 6/1.

The soon-to-be retired Dettori had endured a frustrating first day of the meeting when having to settle for second on Inspiral, Chaldean and Absurde, but finally registered his 78th career Royal Ascot winner aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained son of Golden Horn.

Heavily backed beforehand and sent off the even-money favourite for the mile and three-quarter Group 2, Gregory made every yard of the running and showed guts and class in equal measure to repel the challenge of Saint George (10/1) in the final furlong.

“I thought this winner was never going to come this year. I had three seconds yesterday, but I knew this would be my best chance,” Dettori told ITV Racing.

“I was in front a long time and when Oisin (Murphy, on the runner-up) came to me I thought ‘oh no, not second again’. This horse really stuck his neck out though, he was great. To ride a winner at my last Royal Ascot is fantastic.

“It was amazing the reception I got because it is my last season, I couldn’t be happier. I’m both sad and happy, I’ve still got three more days, but at least I’ve got one on the board.”

Gosden senior said of his completely unexposed winner, who is now favourite for the St Leger: “That was a dominant display, he broke well, Frankie got a good position and then he was able to control the pace. When the second came to him he’s gone away again.

“He’s a class horse, we’re aiming for the St Leger and I told the owners before. All being well, touch wood, he might be a Cup horse next season.

“He’ll need to run somewhere before the Leger, so he’ll go in one of the trials. I trained the father (Golden Horn) and the mother (Gretchen), so I know the family very well.”

He added: “It’s absolutely great, Frankie won it in the first furlong because he got him out and got the position. That bend comes very quickly.

“The owners, Wathnan Racing, are new to the yard and that is only their second ever runner at Royal Ascot, so it’s not a bad way to start.”