Frankie Dettori retires from saddle with a double in Brazil

The highly decorated Italian, 55, signed off his long farewell tour at Gavea in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Sunday by claiming the Grade 1 Grande Premio Estado do Rio De Janeiro - the first leg of the Brazilian Triple Crown - aboard Bet You Can.

Outsider Bet You Can sat prominently from the off, racing in second before taking up the running in the home straight. Dettori kicked for home with a furlong and a half to go and the horse was kept up to his work to land the Brazilian '2000 Guineas' by around half a length.

Frankie had earlier struck gold with his first ride of the day aboard Speak Alpha, who flew home down the outside to win in good style, while he later gave up his final intended mount on Nidavellir after the horse became unruly on the way to post. Under local rules, Dettori was allowed to give up the ride before the start, with the horse going on to finish third.