Frankie Dettori retires from saddle with a double in Brazil

Frankie Dettori ended his remarkable riding career with two winners on the card in Brazil.
The highly decorated Italian, 55, signed off his long farewell tour at Gavea in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Sunday by claiming the Grade 1 Grande Premio Estado do Rio De Janeiro - the first leg of the Brazilian Triple Crown - aboard Bet You Can.
Outsider Bet You Can sat prominently from the off, racing in second before taking up the running in the home straight. Dettori kicked for home with a furlong and a half to go and the horse was kept up to his work to land the Brazilian '2000 Guineas' by around half a length.
Frankie had earlier struck gold with his first ride of the day aboard Speak Alpha, who flew home down the outside to win in good style, while he later gave up his final intended mount on Nidavellir after the horse became unruly on the way to post. Under local rules, Dettori was allowed to give up the ride before the start, with the horse going on to finish third.
The Brazilian double draws the curtain on an incredible riding career, Dettori finally saying goodbye to a sport that he has given so much, including 287 Group 1 winners and an unforgettable Magnificent Seven at Ascot in September 1996 when he won all seven races on the card.
Dettori, who has also appeared on reality TV shows such as Big Brother and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will now take up his new role as Global Brand Ambassador to Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing ahead of the upcoming Flat season.
