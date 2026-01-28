Frankie Dettori retires from race riding in Brazil on Sunday with Nidavellir announced as his last ride

It seems a low-key exit from the sport as far as European racing is concerned, retiring in the depths of winter after filing for bankruptcy after a dispute with HMRC over tax avoidance.

But it is a big deal, both for the sport and in South America, underlined by the Brazilian Jockey Club's decision to bring forward high-profile races from February 7 to this week in order to accommodate the Italian's presence.

And it draws the curtain on an incredible career, the 55-year-old finally saying goodbye to a sport that he has given so much, including 287 Group 1 winners and that unforgettable Magnificent Seven at Ascot in September 1996 when he won all seven races on the card.

Graham Cunningham said of Dettori's retirement on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast: "There's an element of sadness about this.

"It shouldn't be happening this way for one of the greatest, perhaps the greatest to ever do it. We know that it's obviously a bit of a farewell cash-grab - the snide digs on social media drive me crackers.

"He is the most colourful personality racing has ever seen. He's arguably the best jockey racing has ever seen."

Dettori will ride in four of the last five races on Sunday's card:

Tutifruti in the Grande Premio Henrique Possolo (G1)

in the Grande Premio Henrique Possolo (G1) Bet You Can in the Grande Premio Estado Do Rio De Janeiro (G1)

in the Grande Premio Estado Do Rio De Janeiro (G1) Lucky Time in the Premio Platina

in the Premio Platina Nidavellir in the Premio Courageuse

Nidavellir will be his final ride as a jockey, before he takes up his new role as Global Brand Ambassador to Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing ahead of the upcoming Flat season.