Frankie Dettori reflects on ‘challenging’ I’m A Celebrity experience

The Italian spent 12 days in camp before becoming the first contestant to be voted off this year’s ITV reality series.

Dettori said: “I’ve been dieting for 30 years, but this takes you to another level. The heat, the fatigue of the jungle.

“We just needed some fuel in our stomach, you can feel your body actually slowing down and shutting off. Even a handful of rice put us back up.

“It’s been challenging, I’ll be honest with you, but great, fantastic camp.”

Following an incredible career in Britain which has brought him 23 Classic victories, the 52-year-old is now set to resume riding in California.

Reflecting on his time in the jungle, Dettori told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “It’s been so surreal and what an adventure.

“Yesterday, it really hit me when we got the letters from the loved ones, you forget that there is a world outside, people watching you.

“You know, we’ve been out of our comfort zone for so long and it’s been so great.

“I did nearly two weeks in the jungle, I beat my fears of enclosed spaces and snakes, all in the same task. I met some wonderful people and it’s been a fantastic experience.”